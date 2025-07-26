New ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Drawing From Manga Illustrator Revealed

Although we still have not gotten a trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3, VIZ Media has shared some more artwork inspired by the upcoming third season of the anime. Despite only having two seasons under its belt, the One-Punch Man anime is technically 10 years old, and in celebration of the anniversary, manga illustrator Yusuke Murata has shared a special drawing.

The illustrator was accompanied by comments from Murata regarding the highly anticipated third season of the anime adaptation. While he doesn't reveal any spoilers, he does acknowledge that he's read the script and is excited to see how the anime will turn out.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first season of the One-Punch Man anime," Murata wrote. "Lately, when I meet my young nephews and nieces at family gatherings, they tell me that they've been watching the anime and why they love the show, and I'm amazed at how time flies. At the same time, I feel a renewed sense of gratitude to the original author of the manga."

"ONE-sensei, the staff who have been tirelessly working on the series, and above all, the fans who have continued to support the show for so many years," he continued. "And this year, I'm thrilled to announce that Season 3 is finally starting."

"After reading the script, all I can say is how excited I am to see how the anime will turn out alongside all the fans out there. Thank you for continuing to support One-Punch Man," Murata concluded.

#onepunchman manga illustrator Yusuke Murata dropped a new drawing & comments on the anime “One-Punch Man” Season 3 ✍👊 pic.twitter.com/OvbmLRQV1v — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) July 25, 2025

This is the second illustration VIZ Media has shared this week for One-Punch Man Season 3. On Thursday, the company shared a special drawing from One-Punch Man creator ONE, thanking fans and also hyping up the upcoming third season. In the statement, ONE also hinted at a storyline "unique to anime," setting off all sorts of online speculation.

One-Punch Man is an anime adaptation of the original webcomic created by ONE, later turned into a manga with artwork by Yusuke Murata. The story centers on Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any foe with a single punch. However, his overwhelming strength leaves him bored and unfulfilled, as he struggles to find an opponent who can truly challenge him.

The anime debuted in October 2015. Produced by Madhouse, it received critical acclaim for its animation, humor, and fight scenes. Season 2, which aired four years later, was produced by J.C. Staff and suffered a noticeable drop in quality.

J.C. Staff is returning as the main studio for Season 3, although we've yet to see any substantial previews from the upcoming season. Most of the marketing material has consisted of posters and mostly static video teasers. Fans have been clamoring for a proper trailer, but so far, there's no word on when we can expect one.

One-Punch Man Season 3 will debut this October.