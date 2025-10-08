ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Global Streaming Platforms And Release Times

Following last week's Season 2 recap, One-Punch Man is set to return for its brand new season this week. Season 3, Episode 1 of the superhero anime series is set to debut in Japan on October 12th at 23:45 JST (11:45 PM JST); however, there's been some confusion as to when the rest of us around the world will be able to tune in, and where we'll be able to watch it. We finally have the answer.

VIZ Media, which holds the North American distribution rights for the series, has finally announced the global streaming platforms for One-Punch Man Season 3.

If you're in the United States, One-Punch Man Season 3 will stream weekly on Hulu. Episode 1 will debut on Sunday, October 12th at 8:15 a.m. PT./ 11:15 a.m. ET. While official international release times for many regions may vary, Viz Media has confirmed these times for the United States.

As for the rest of the world, here are the global streaming platforms based on region:

United States: Hulu (also available with Disney+ bundle)

Canada: Disney+

Latin America: Netflix and Crunchyroll

Australia: Netflix and Crunchyroll

New Zealand: Netflix and Crunchyroll

Oceana: Netflix and Crunchyroll

Europe: Crunchyroll

Middle East: Crunchyroll

The October debut will mark the long-awaited return for the One-Punch Man anime, which is an adaptation of the superhero manga from ONE and Yusuke Murata. The newest season, which comes six years after Season 2, will pick up with the Monster Association arc. One of the longest and most action-packed sagas in the manga, the Hero Association launches a full-scale assault on the Monster Association.

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of the Hero Association executive hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a “human monster” who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.

The production staff for Season 3 includes a mix of returning and new talent. J.C. Staff, the same studio responsible for the second season, is once again producing the animation. Shinpei Nagai (known for Dogeza: I Tried Asking While Kowtowing) is directing the series. Tomohiro Suzuki is handling the series composition, while the music is composed by Makoto Miyazaki. Character designs are a collaborative effort by Osamu Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa.

The opening theme song will be performed by JAM Project featuring BABYMETAL. This marks a return for the musical group, which has provided the theme song for every season of the hit anime. They previously performed "THE HERO" for Season 1 and "Seijaku no Apostle" for Season 2.