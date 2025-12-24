DIGIMON BEATBREAK English Dubs Coming To Crunchyroll This Weekend

Crunchyroll has announced it will stream the upcoming English dubs of Digimon Beatbreak, which Toei Animation announced last week are officially on the way. While the blog post said that a start date will be announced at a later time, Toei Animation has seemingly confirmed that the first five episodes will be available as soon as this Saturday, December 27th.

Toei Animation shared the English dub trailer for Digimon Beatbreak and although it says "coming soon" in the video itself, the description specifically mentions December 27th as the release date. It was also posted on social media.

Get ready for the next Digivolution. DIGIMON BEATBREAK in English dub will premiere with the first five episodes on Crunchyroll this December 27th! #Digimon #BEATBREAK #Anime pic.twitter.com/eYRziPAvqR — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 22, 2025

So it would seem almost certainly that the first batch of English dubs will be arriving this Saturday. With just days until its premiere, Toei Animation has also been revealing the cast of the English dubbed version with behind the scenes videos posted to Twitter/X. The cast includes Zeno Robinson as Tomoro Tenma, Risa Mei as Gekkomon, and Cristina Vee as Reina Sakuya, Courney Shaw as Chiropmon, Jalen Askins as Kyo Sawashiro, and Cory Yee as Murasamemon.

Let’s show ‘em what we got! 🥚🎙️ Introducing Cristina Vee (@CristinaVee) as the voice of Reina Sakuya in the new English dub of DIGIMON BEATBREAK! 👾



Catch the new dub for the anime this 12/27 on Crunchyroll.#Digimon #BEATBREAK pic.twitter.com/aM3z7LW6FL — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 23, 2025

👾 Check out this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Risa Mei, the English voice of Gekkomon, in the dubbing studio for DIGIMON BEATBREAK! 🦎🎙️



Stream the new dub of the series starting this Saturday, December 27 on Crunchyroll!#Digimon #BEATBREAK #anime pic.twitter.com/3CXzrzNcGW — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 23, 2025

Let's go, Gekkomon! 🥁🎙️ Introducing Zeno Robinson (@childishgamzeno) as the voice of Tomoro Tenma in the new English dub of DIGIMON BEATBREAK! 👾#Digimon #BEATBREAK #Anime pic.twitter.com/qoyQ5deU3V — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 19, 2025

Digimon Beatbreak premiered earlier this year in October, arriving two and a half years following the conclusion of Digimon Ghost Game (although there was the theatrical release of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning in October 2023).

In any case, it's a brand new series set in a world where human thoughts and emotions generate "e-Pulse," an energy source that powers AI devices called Sapotama, resulting in the emergence of Digimon, which feed on e-Pulse. The story follows Tomoro Tenma and his partner Gekkomon as join a secret team investigating rogue Digimon. The official description for the series from the website reads:

"e-Pulse," which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was used as the energy source for the AI support device "Sapotama." From the shadows of this remarkable development, terrifying monsters appear. Digimon are living beings that evolve by consuming e-Pulse. Tomoro Tenma is drawn into an extraordinary experience after meeting Gekkomon, who suddenly appears from his Sapotama. While living together with Kyo Sawashiro and other members of the bounty hunting team "Glowing Dawn," Tomoro renews his resolve. What new future will be forged by humans and Digimon?

Digimon Beatbreak is currently streaming on both Crunchyroll and Hulu, but the English dubs have only been announced for Crunchyroll so far. The series is still airing, with the latest episode released on December 20th. The show's "Tactics Arc" will begin on January 4th.