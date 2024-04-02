DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02: THE BEGINNING Blu-ray/DVD & Digital Release Date And Details

Toei Animation and Shout! Studios have announced that Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will be released on Blu-ray/DVD and digital in North America on June 11, 2024.

The Blu-ray release will include an introduction from director Tomohisa Taguchi along with a limited edition Digimon Liberator Promotion Pack that features 1 of 6 possible cards from the new Digimon Card Game.

The English dub was produced by Toei Animation, specifically for the U.S. theatrical run that was held in November 2023. It features the voices of Brian Donovan as Davis Motomiya, Jeannie Tirado as Yolei Inoue, Bryce Papenbrook as Cody Hida, Tara Sands as Kari Kamiya, Johnny Yong Bosch as Takeru "T.K." Takaishi, and Derek Stephen Prince as Ken Ichijouji, among others.

For those who prefer the authentic experience, it will also have the original Japanese audio with English subtitles. The Japanese voice cast stars Fukujūrō Katayama (Davis Motomiya), Ayaka Asai (Yolei Inoue), Yoshitaka Yamaya (Cody Hida), Mao Ichimichi (Kari Kamiya), Junya Enoki (Takeru "T.K." Takaishi), and Arthur Lounsbery (Ken Ichijouji).

DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02 THE BEGINNING, coming to Blu-ray 6/11, will reunite you with the DigiDestined. This release comes with a limited edition Digimon Liberator Promotion Pack that features 1 of 6 possible cards from the new Digimon Card Game! Pre-order: https://t.co/sgjnVSqsAq pic.twitter.com/ZoNpY49RaG — Shout! Studios (@Shout_Studios) April 2, 2024

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is set in the same continuity as the first two Digimon TV anime series, and is the sequel to Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. It also serves as the series finale of the Digimon Adventure 02 story.

The film was released in theaters in Japan in October 2023, followed by a special-two day event in the United States where it ran in select theaters on November 8 and November 9 through Fathom Events.

It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the firest ever DigiDestined in the world...

Tomohisa Taguchi returns to the director's chair and is reunited with writer Akatsuki Yamatoya. The two previously worked together in their respective roles on Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. The animation was produced at Yumeta company with Toei Animation serving as producer.