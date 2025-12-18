JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Release Date And Streaming Time On Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game will make its highly anticipated debut next year with Crunchyroll now confirming the exact date and time it will release.

According to the streamer, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will premiere on January 8, 2026, releasing at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and Southeast Asia.

Crunchyroll has not confirmed when we'll get the English dubbed episodes, but these usually arrive about two weeks after the Japanese broadcast. That means we can probably expect dubs to begin rolling out around January 22, 2026.

Picking up right where the devastating Shibuya Incident left off, the Culling Game arc adapts the ninth major storyline of Gege Akutami’s manga. The stakes reach a fever pitch as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro are forced into a lethal battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku to forcibly evolve humanity. Widely praised for its complex worldbuilding and high-concept battles, many fans consider this arc to be the series' creative peak.

In "The Culling Game," Yuta Okkotsu, the special grade jujutsu sorcerer and protagonist of "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," enters the fray as an executioner, turning his blade toward Itadori. "The Cursed Two," bound by a shared mentor, ignite one of the most iconic and ferocious battles from the original manga, soon to be brought vividly to life on screen. This marks the first encounter between the two protagonists, leading to an epic clash of cursed energies. An extraordinary story centered around curses is once again set in motion on the big screen.

Fans were able to get a sneak peek at Season 3 through the release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution earlier this month. This compilation movie debuted in theaters across North America earlier this month, offering fans a chance to experience The Shibuya Incident arc from Season 2 as a compilation cut as well as the first two episodes of Season 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is still play at select times across the U.S. Tickets and showtimes can be found here.

Based on the best-selling manga of the same name by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen anime series is animated by MAPPA studio and produced by TOHO animation. The second season, which wrapped up in December 2023, was awarded "Anime of the Year' at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The entire series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is just part of a stellar Winter 2026 anime lineup for Crunchyrolll, which also includes Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2, Oshi No Ko Season 3, Fire Force Season 3 Cour 2, Hell's Paradise Season 2, Sentenced to Be a Hero, and more!