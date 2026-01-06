Crunchyroll Adds More Anime To Winter 2026 Lineup With CHAMPIGNON WITCH, SCUM OF THE BRAVE And More

Crunchyroll continues to load up its already impressive Winter 2026 lineup, announcing a fresh batch of simulcasts that further solidify the season as one of the most anticipated in recent years. These late additions join a powerhouse roster featuring long-awaited sequels like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (adapting the Culling Game arc), Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2, Oshi no Ko Season 3, Hell's Paradise Season 2, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, and the Trigun reboot finale Trigun Stargaze. Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream the acclaimed 2024 anime film Fureru starting January 15th, 2026, giving subscribers a theatrical-quality experience at home.

The newly confirmed simulcast premieres include:

Tuesday, January 6th

Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers (sequel to the classic Ronin Warriors/Yoroiden Samurai Troopers)

The Case Book of Arne (mystery series)

Thursday, January 8th

Champignon Witch at 10:00 AM PST - A magical fantasy following Luna, a misunderstood "Mushroom Witch" feared for poisonous fungi growing around her, yet who develops unexpected affection for her wary townspeople.

Saturday, January 10th

Scum of the Brave at 9:00 AM PST - Supernatural action starring Yashiro, a reluctant Grim Reaper mentoring high schooler Aki Jogamine as a "Brave" hunter in a world of ether-enhanced Demon Lords.

Sunday, January 11th

Oedo Fire Slayer -The Legend of Phoenix- at 8:00 AM PST - Historical action amid Edo-era arsons, following firefighters racing to save the city.

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 16 at 10:20 AM PST - The enduring horror anthology returns with short tales inspired by Japanese urban legends, presented in traditional kamishibai style.

These join ongoing series from Fall 2025, such as Case Closed (Detective Conan), You and Idol Precure, SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes, The Daily Life of the Immortal King, Digimon Beatbreak, To Your Eternity Season 3, and more.

The Winter 2026 slate boasts over 50 titles in total, blending blockbuster returns with intriguing newcomers like Sentenced to Be a Hero (dark fantasy inverting heroism as punishment) and diverse genres from horror anthologies to sci-fi revivals. Crunchyroll's aggressive licensing ensures global access to subtitled episodes shortly after Japanese broadcasts, with English dubs rolling out progressively for select series.

This expanded lineup arrives amid high viewer engagement, positioning Crunchyroll to dominate the season once again. Whether diving into intense shonen battles, poignant fantasies, or bite sized chills, subscribers have ample reasons to bundle up for a marathon viewing session. Stay tuned for more news as potential further additions and dub announcements as the season unfolds!