CRUNCHYROLL Raises Prices On All Tiers Starting This Month

Crunchyroll has announced it is raising prices across all three of its paid subscription tiers in the United States and select markets. The new pricing takes effect today, though existing monthly subscribers won’t see the change until their next billing date after March 4, 2026.

Each tier is increasing by $2 per month. The new monthly prices are as follows:

Fan Tier - $9.99/month (previously $7.99/month)

- $9.99/month (previously $7.99/month) Mega Fan Tier - $11.99/month (previously $13.99/month)

- $11.99/month (previously $13.99/month) Ultimate Fan Tier - $17.99/month (previously $15.99/month)

The decision comes just weeks after Crunchyroll officially ended its ad-supported streaming option. That free tier previously allowed viewers to watch a limited anime library with ads, though its offerings had been steadily reduced over the years before being fully discontinued on December 31, 2025.

Many expected Crunchyroll to follow the lead of other streaming services by introducing ads into its lowest-priced Fan tier, effectively pushing users toward more expensive plans for an ad-free experience. Instead, the company opted to raise prices across the board while keeping all paid tiers completely ad-free.

This marks the first price increase for Crunchyroll’s Fan Tier in the United States since 2019, arriving as anime continues to grow in mainstream popularity. Despite the higher price, the Fan Tier still includes full access to Crunchyroll’s library, ad-free viewing, and now the ability to download content for offline viewing on one device, feature that was previously exclusive to the Mega Fan Tier and above.

The Mega Fan Tier adds the ability to stream on up to four devices simultaneously, download content for offline HD viewing, and access the Crunchyroll Game Vault.

The Ultimate Fan Tier expands simultaneous streaming to six devices and includes access to hundreds of manga titles through Crunchyroll Manga, along with offline HD viewing, ad-free streaming, and the Game Vault.

Price hikes are never an easy pill to swallow, but they’ve become standard practice across the streaming industry. In that context, the fact that Crunchyroll’s Fan Tier went seven years without an increase is notable. The Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan tiers, meanwhile, last saw price hikes in May 2024, making this adjustment feel a bit more recent for higher-tier subscribers.

On a more positive note, Crunchyroll is offering a limited-time promotion that allows users to subscribe to the Fan Annual Plan for $66.99 per year, which works out to about $5.58 per month. That’s actually cheaper than the previous annual price of $79.99.

