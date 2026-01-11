FRIEREN: BEYOND JOURNEY'S END Season 2 Trailer Reveals Opening Theme Ahead Of Premiere

We're just a few days away from the premiere of Frieren:Beyond Journey's End Season 2. With the broadcast beginning on January 16, 2026, a new main trailer has been released, revealing the sequel's opening theme song.

As confirmed on the anime's website and social media channels, the Season 2 opening theme song is titled "lulu." and performed by Mrs. GREEN APPLE. Marking the first phase of the band's "Phase 3," which began earlier this month, "lulu." will be made available on music streaming platforms in full beginning starting at midnight on January 12, 2026.

"I have been a fan of the original manga for a long time, so I am honored," a message from Motoki Ohmori, aka Mrs. GREEN APPLE reads from the website. "The song 'lulu.' is about life, treasures, memories, and intentions being passed down from one person to another—connected to today and then to tomorrow. It’s a song about the strength to move forward while keeping your hometown in your heart. As a fan of Frieren, I’m already looking forward to the many scenes that will be depicted this season."

The official music video for "lulu." was also uploaded and shared on YouTube earlier today.

The opening theme was revealed in a new trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journsey's End Season 2, which is schedule to premiere on January 16th. The season will also stream on Crunchyroll, though an exact time has not yet been announced.

An adaptation of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's award-winning manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is produced by MADHOUSE. The first season, which is available to stream on Crunchyroll, was directed by Keiichiro Saito (BOCCHI THE ROCK!) with series composition by Tomohiro Suzuki (One-Punch Man), character designs by Reiko Nagasawa (takt op.Destiny) and music by Evan Call (Violet Evergarden). For Season 2, Tomoya Kitagawa has taken over the director's chair.

After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity’s mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends’ dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

A special screening event for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 was held over this weekend, revealing Kazuhiko Inoue (Kakashi in Naruto) has been cast as "Hero of the South" (Minami no Yusha).

Be sure to check back as we get closer to the premiere of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 to learn when exactly it will be made available on Crunchyroll.