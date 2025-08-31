JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Premiering In January 2026; New Teaser Trailer Released

Today's livestream celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime was filled with exciting announcements and reveals.

Kicking things off, we've got a new teaser trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1, along with confirmation that the new season will premiere in January 2026.

Adapting the ninth arc of Gege Akutami's manga, the highly anticipated Culling Game arc takes place immediately after the events of the Shibuya Incident and follows Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and their allies as they enter the Culling Game, a deadly battle royale organized by Kenjaku with the goal of evolving humanity by optimizing cursed energy. The Culling Game is considered by many fans to be one of the strongest arcs in the manga as it massively expands the worldbuilding and features some of the most creative battles in the series.

In "The Culling Game," Yuta Okkotsu, the special grade jujutsu sorcerer and protagonist of "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," enters the fray as an executioner, turning his blade toward Itadori. "The Cursed Two," bound by a shared mentor, ignite one of the most iconic and ferocious battles from the original manga, soon to be brought vividly to life on screen. This marks the first encounter between the two protagonists, leading to an epic clash of cursed energies. An extraordinary story centered around curses is once again set in motion on the big screen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 sees the return of many of the main staff from the stellar second season. Shota Goshozono returns to direct at studio MAPPA with series composition by Yosuke Yajima, character design by Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa, and music composition by Yoshimasa Teuri.

In addition to the highly anticipated third season, a new compilation movie was also announced. Releasing on November 7th in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins- will feature a recap of the Shibuya Incident arc along with the first two episodes of The Culling Game.

The film will also be released in North America on December 5th under the title Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, courtesy of GKIDS and Toho Animation.

The first two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.