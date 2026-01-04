THE BRILLIANT HEALER'S NEW LIFE IN THE SHADOWS Anime Season 2 Announced

Fans of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows can now rejoice, as the underrated fantasy anime received welcome news this weekend as GA FES 2026 confirmed a second season. The announcement, made during the Sunday livestream for SB Creative's GA Bunko imprint, included a teaser promotional video and a fresh key visual showcasing protagonist Zenos and his growing circle of allies. Watch the announcement video below:

The series, adapted from Sakaku Hishikawa's light novels illustrated by Daburyu, follows Zenos, a self taught healing prodigy born in the slums. Denied formal training and a license, he joins an adventuring party only to be discarded once his instant-healing abilities are deemed unnecessary. Turning to the underground, Zenos opens a shadowy clinic where his unmatched skills attract desperate patients and unwanted attention from higher powers.

The first season premiered in April 2025 on Tokyo MX and BS11, quickly gaining a dedicated following for its blend of dark fantasy, character drama, and satisfying revenge elements. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide, including an English dub, helping it build momentum throughout the year.

Original author Sakaku Hishikawa shared an enthusiastic comment on the renewal: "Believe it or not… The second season of the TV anime The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows, also known as Yami Healer, has been greenlit! This is entirely thanks to the many people who watched and supported the series, as well as the tremendous efforts of the staff involved. As a viewer myself, I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing what adventures and exploits this laid-back, unlicensed genius healer and his quirky companions will get up to in Season 2."

The voice cast, led by Shōgo Sakata as Zenos and Miharu Hanai as the elf girl Lily, is expected to return. Supporting roles include Yōko Hikasa as the vampire Carmilla, Anna Nagase as Zophia, and others like Mashiro Hitaka as Lynga and Takehito Koyasu as Becker. The first season was directed by Joe Yoshizaki (known for works like Chiikawa) at Makaria Inc., with character designs by Denpūōgi and Yoshihiro Sawada.

J-Novel Club handles the English release of both the light novels (eight volumes as of early 2025) and Ten Jūnoichi's manga adaptation (five volumes). A webtoon version launched on GA Comic in summer 2024, expanding the franchise's reach.

While no official premiere date or additional staff details have been confirmed yet, the quick renewal shows us that it has a strong viewer engagement in a crowded isekai and fantasy market. The story's focus on an overpowered yet underestimated healer operating outside the system resonated with audiences tired of conventional hero tropes is a breath of fresh air for watchers.

GA FES 2026 featured several other highlights from the GA lineup, showing that the Brilliant Healer is growing anime presence. For fans awaiting more of Zenos's understated dominance and the clinic's colorful clientele, this announcement kicks off the new year on a high note. Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for updates on broadcast details and potential returning staff as production ramps up. Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments!