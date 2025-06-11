JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE Releasing In International Theaters This Summer

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie, compilation film that revisits and condenses one of the anime's Season 2 arcs, will be released in international theaters this summer. Crunchyroll announced at Annecy International Animation Film Festival this week that it will be bringing the film to theaters across select territories, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and Australia.

The film will be released in Japanese with subtitles and dubbed formats this summer. More information, including specific release dates and ticket details, will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, independent film distributor GKIDS will be bringing the film to North America theaters this summer beginning July 16th.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie is a compilation film that revisits the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc from the anime's second season. The arc serves as a prequel, highlighting Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto as students just before their friendship fractures. The theatrical release offers a condensed version of the first five episodes of Season 2, offering a cinematic experience with remastered visuals and newly remixed sound.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie was first released in Japan on May 30th. The official synopsis reads:

The innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever." The tale of curses that you can't miss out on is airing once again in theaters— This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. June 2018, Yuji Itadori allows Ryomen Sukuna to inhabit his body. December 2017, Yuta Okkotsu frees the Curse, Rika Orimoto. Now, time goes further back to (Spring) 2006, when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were still high school students. Both were active as Jujutsu Sorcerers with no enemy that could match them when they received a mission from Tengen, the cornerstone of Jujutsu society, who wields the cursed technique of Immortality. Their mission involves two goals. To escort and erase the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, the young girl compatible with Tengen. The two set out on their mission to protect her for the continuation of Jujutsu society, but the Sorcerer Killer going by Fushiguro interferes, intent on assassinating the Star Plasma Vessel… The past that drove apart Gojo, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer, and Geto, the evilest curse user, will finally be revealed.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie was directed by Shota Goshozono with Hiroshi Seko on series composition and screenplay, Yoshimasa Terui on music. MAPPA handled animation production.

The theatrical release also featured a special, never-before-seen ending scene. Although it was leaked online, TOHO Animation issued a warning for anyone who illegally captures and posts images or footage online.

Season 3 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime was announced back in December 2023. It will adapt the "Culling Game" arc from Gege Akutami's supernatural manga series.