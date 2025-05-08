JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH - THE MOVIE Coming To North American Theaters This July

Independent film distributor GKIDS has acquired the North American theatrical rights to Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie and will be bringing the compilation film to theaters this summer. The film will release in theaters nationwide in the original Japanese and English dubbed versions beginning July 16th.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie is a compilation film that revisits the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc from the anime's second season. It's a condensed version of the first five episodes of Season 2, offering a cinematic experience with newly remixed sound. This arc delves into the past of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their years at Jujutsu High, highlighting one fateful mission that tested their deep bond.

A trailer for the movie was shared last month, previewing the powerful story and teasing the all-new acoustic version of Tatsuya Kitani's "Where Our Blue Is," which was previously used as the opening theme song for the “Hidden Inventory / Premature Death” arc during the anime's TV broadcast.

Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two most powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable.

Produced by MAPPA, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is an adaptation of Greg Akutami's manga series. The story follows a high school student as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse. The series just wrapped up its second season back in December with MAPPA announcing plans for a third season that will adapt the "Culling Game" arc from the manga. A release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced, although it's not expected to premiere until 2026.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, which describes the anime:

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Do you plan on seeing Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie in theaters?