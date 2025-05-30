JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie Re-Release Announced With New Trailer And Key Visual

Just this week, the official social accounts for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime teased some exciting news for fans that was coming alongside the theatrical release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie. While many suspected this would be related to Season 3 of the anime — perhaps some sort of promotional video at the end — we were instead met with something entirely different.

Instead, it was announced today that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is being "resurrected" for theatrical release. The 2021 prequel film will be released in theaters across Japan on October 17, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a new visual poster featuring Yuta and Rika.

A new trailer for the rival screen was also shared, and it seemed to feature some previously unseen footage and scenes which may suggest this will be more than a simple re-release.

Originally released in 2021, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel to the popular manga series created by Gege Akutami and the anime adaptation. The story follows Yuta Okkotsu, a high school student haunted by the cursed spirit of his childhood friend Rika Orimoto. Taken in by Satoru Goju, a powerful sorcerer and teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High School, Yuta begins to learn jujutsu sorcery.

Produced by MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes place prior to the main events of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and features younger versions of key characters while providing expanded backstory.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was a major box office success, earning over $190 million globally. It performed especially well in Japan, where it became one of the highest-grossing anime films in Japanese history, alongside other hit titles like Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Spirited Away.

The film also performed exceptionally well in the United States, where it was one of the top-grossing anime films ever released, with around $34 million. Although the revival has only been announced for Japan so far, the film's successful performance in the U.S. suggests it will also be re-released here.

In the meantime, fans have the theatrical release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie to look forward to. The compilation film arrived in theaters in Japan this week and is slated to release in the United States on July 16th. We also have the highly anticipated Season 3, which will adapt the "Culling Game" arc on the way, although we do not yet have a premiere date. Seasons 1 and 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film, are all available to stream on Crunchyroll.