FIST OF THE NORTH STAR Anime Unveils Awesome New Key Visual Ahead Of 2026 Premiere

The post apocalyptic legend returns with a fresh intensity. The official site for the new anime adaptation of Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's iconic Fist of the North Star manga dropped a captivating new key visual, showcasing protagonist Kenshiro clenching his fists in the foreground alongside companions Lin and Bat, while Yuria and antagonist Shin loom dramatically in the background. Take a peek at it below:

This marks the latest promotional push for the series, set to premiere in Japan in 2026. For eager fans wanting more content, a comedy spin-off titled Elegy for the Henchmen: Fist of the North Star just arrived yesterday, offering a lighter take on the brutal wasteland universe.

Hiroshi Maeda directs at TMS Entertainment, with Kazuma Ogasawara as assistant director, Kazuhiko Inukai handling series composition, Naoki Hisatsune on character designs, Koji as animation director, and Yuki Hayashi composing the score. NIA Animation and Kishida Studio BACU provide additional production support. Check out the official trailer for the series below:

Fist of the North Star Synopsis: In a nuclear-devastated world of 199X, where oceans have dried and civilization crumbled, survivors battle for scarce resources under tyrannical rule. Amid the chaos emerges Kenshiro, bearer of seven scars and master of the deadly Hokuto Shinken martial art. Driven by vengeance against Shin, who abducted his fiancée Yuria, Kenshiro becomes a reluctant savior, dismantling oppressors with explosive precision strikes.

Originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1983 to 1988 and compiled into 27 volumes, the manga has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. VIZ Media handles English releases. Its influence spans generations, inspiring countless works with themes of hyper-violent justice and stoic heroism. Previous adaptations include the classic 1980s TV series, films, OVAs, video games, a 1995 live-action movie starring Gary Daniels, and even stage musicals.

This new project, announced as part of the franchise's 40th anniversary celebrations, features an all new creative team and voice cast, leveraging modern animation techniques for a faithful yet refreshed retelling. Earlier visuals and teasers have highlighted Kenshiro's signature poses, building hype for explosive confrontations against foes like Raoh and Jagi.

While a specific broadcast date remains unconfirmed, the steady rollout of materials signals active progress. In the meantime, the spin-off provides an immediate fix, poking fun at the series' infamous henchmen.

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more announcements and trailers as the year rolls on. What are your thoughts on the new visual? Are you excited for the series to arrive later this year? Let us know who your favorite character in the series is by leaving a comment down below!