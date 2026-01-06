JUJUTSU KAISEN Dominated The U.S. Manga Sales Charts At The End Of 2025

JUJUTSU KAISEN Dominated The U.S. Manga Sales Charts At The End Of 2025

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28 topped Circana BookScan's November adult graphic novels list and hit #6 on NYT's December bestseller rankings.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen continues its stranglehold on the U.S. manga market, with Volume 28 securing the #1 spot on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for November 2025 and landing at #6 on The New York Times' December Graphic Books and Manga bestseller rankings.The BookScan November chart was overwhelmingly manga-driven, with 19 of the top 20 titles hailing from Japan, which is a testament to the medium's explosive growth in North America. Highlights include:

  • #1: Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 28
  • #2: One Piece Vol. 110 (Eiichiro Oda)
  • #3: Chainsaw Man Vol. 19 (Tatsuki Fujimoto)
  • #4: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Vol. 1 (Koyoharu Gotouge)
  • #5: Kagurabachi Vol. 5 (Takeru Hokazono)
  • #7: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run Hardcover Vol. 4 (Hirohiko Araki)
  • #8: Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 1
  • #9: Gachiakuta Vol. 1 (Kei Urana)
  • #10: One Piece Omnibus Edition Vol. 1

Multiple Jujutsu Kaisen entries peppered the list as well, including Volumes 26 (#12), 1 (#8), 27 (#19), reflecting sustained demand and new fans arriving even post serialization. Chainsaw Man also claimed three spots (Vols. 18, 1, and 19), while JoJo's deluxe hardcovers and newcomers like The Summer Hikaru Died demonstrated breadth beyond the Big Three.

On the NYT December list, Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 28 ranked #6, joined by My Hero Academia Vol. 42 (#9) and One Piece Vol. 110 (#10). Earlier November BookScan data showed Chainsaw Man Vol. 19 at #4, My Hero Academia Vol. 42 at #5, Dandadan Vol. 15 at #9, and Demon Slayer Vol. 1 at #14.

Circana BookScan (formerly NPD) tracks roughly 85% of U.S. print sales across retailers, offering the industry's most comprehensive snapshot. Manga's near-total sweep of adult graphic novels underscores its evolution from niche to mainstream powerhouse, fueled by anime adaptations on Crunchyroll and Netflix, viral social media moments, and accessible entry points like Volume 1 reprints.

Jujutsu Kaisen's performance arrives right before the arrival of Season 3 (premiering January 8, 2026, adapting the Culling Game) and global circulation surpassing 150 million copies. The series' blend of high-stakes battles, complex characters, and thematic depth has resonated deeply, driving consistent sales even after concluding in 2024.

This dominance extends a multi-year trend: Shonen Jump titles are routinely occupying top slots, with Viz Media and Yen Press benefiting from strong licensing. Emerging series like Kagurabachi and Gachiakuta cracking the top 10 signal fresh blood is also invigorating the market. As 2026 unfolds with major anime returns and new ones rising to the top, expect a lot more manga coming through the year.

What are your thoughts on the article? Are you surprised that JJK is doing so well or not really? Let us know what you are reading in the comments!

