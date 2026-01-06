The JUJUTSU KAISEN Manga Series Has Passed Over 150 Million Copies In Circulation

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga series continues its remarkable post finale momentum, with the official franchise account announcing on December 20th, 2025, that the manga has exceeded 150 million copies in circulation worldwide, including digital editions and related volumes like Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This represents a staggering 50 million copy increase from the 100 million mark revealed in September 2024, coinciding with the series' conclusion after 271 chapters.

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2018 to September 2024, the dark fantasy battle shonen follows Yuji Itadori as he navigates a world of curses after becoming host to the powerful Ryomen Sukuna. Viz Media publishes the English print and digital editions, while Shueisha's MANGA Plus service offers global access. The rapid growth achieved in roughly 15 months after the manga ending places Jujutsu Kaisen among the top 10 best selling manga of all time, surpassing titles like Attack on Titan (around 140 million) and securing a spot near the top dogs and classics.

The milestone arrives at a very opportune moment, with Season 3 adapting the intense Culling Game arc premiering January 8th, 2026, on Crunchyroll. MAPPA's production promises escalated stakes in the deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. Previous seasons and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film (released December 2021) have fueled much of the series' explosive popularity, mirroring patterns seen in peers like Demon Slayer.

Adding to the franchise's vitality, the short-term spin-off Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Akutami with art by Yuji Iwasaki, launched in September 2025. Set decades after the main events, it explores new sorcerers and expanded lore. The first compiled volume ships January 5, 2026, offering fans immediate continuation.

This sustained success highlights Jujutsu Kaisen's cultural impact, blending visceral action, complex characters, and thematic depth. Even without ongoing weekly chapters, demand remains high, driven by anime adaptations and global accessibility. As Season 3 approaches, further circulation boosts seem inevitable, potentially pushing it higher in all time rankings.

For enthusiasts of Jujutsu Kaisen, the near future will be bringing bring weekly episodes of anime and fresh manga content, keeping the cursed energy flowing strong into 2026.

