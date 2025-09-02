ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Finally Announces Release Date With New Promo Trailer

At long last, we finally know when One-Punch Man Season 3 will premiere. We've known for a while that the highly anticipated anime would return in October, but today it was confirmed that Season 3 will begin its broadcast on October 5 at 23:45 JST (11:45 p.m. JST).

The full broadcast schedule for Japan has been posted to the official One-Punch man website, which also notes that the first episode will be a compilation of the second season, airing on Sunday, October 5th at 12:45am. New episodes will broadcast in Japan every Sunday at at 23:45 JST (11:45 p.m. JST).

The website makes no mention of One-Punch Man Season 3's international broadcast schedule or where the series will be hosted. VIZ Media is the rights holder for North America and it's likely that Season 3 will be available in the United states on Hulu. While not confirmed yet, it's also expected that Season 3 will be simulcast in the U.S. with no delay, as it was with both Seasons 1 and 2.

The announcement was accompanied by a new key visual featuring the heroes facing off against the monsters.

There was also the release of a 15-second promotional commercial. It's not a full-blown trailer, unfortunately, but it is one of our best looks yet at the animation of Season 3. With a premiere date about a month away, it hopefully won't be long now before we get a full trailer.

The latest commercial features the opening theme song, titled "Get No Satisfied!," by "JAM Project feat. BABYMETAL." JAM Project is returning to One-Punch Man after having previously performed the theme song for the first two seasons of the hit anime series: "THE HERO" for the first season and "Seijaku no Apostle" for the second season.

Saitama is a man who started being a hero as a hobby. After three years of intensive training, he gained the unstoppable power to defeat any enemy with a single blow. He joined the Hero Association, an organization for professional heroes, alongside Genos, who became his apprentice through a strange turn of events. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appear, taking a child of a Hero Association executive hostage. S-class heroes gather together and devise a plan to infiltrate the Monster Association's hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was abducted by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, wakes up in the hideout.

We've known that J.C. Staff, which produced the second season of One-Punch Man, was producing Season 3, but the website now lists key staff and cast members. Shinpei Nagai, who previously helmed Dogeza: I Tried Asking While Kowtowing and I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying, is directing Season 3 of the anime with series composition by Tomohiro Suzuki, character design by Osamu Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa, and music by Makoto Miyazaki.

The One-Punch Man anime is an adaptation of ONE's web comic and Yusuke Murata's serialized manga of the same name. The anime first debuted in 2015, followed by a second season in 2019.