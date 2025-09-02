ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Finally Announces Release Date With New Promo Trailer

ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Finally Announces Release Date With New Promo Trailer

The October premiere date for One-Punch Man Season 3 has been announced alongside the release of a new key visual and promotional commercial.

News
By MattThomas - Sep 02, 2025 11:09 PM EST
Filed Under: One-Punch Man

At long last, we finally know when One-Punch Man Season 3 will premiere. We've known for a while that the highly anticipated anime would return in October, but today it was confirmed that Season 3 will begin its broadcast on October 5 at 23:45 JST (11:45 p.m. JST).

The full broadcast schedule for Japan has been posted to the official One-Punch man website, which also notes that the first episode will be a compilation of the second season, airing on Sunday, October 5th at 12:45am. New episodes will broadcast in Japan every Sunday at at 23:45 JST (11:45 p.m. JST).

The website makes no mention of One-Punch Man Season 3's international broadcast schedule or where the series will be hosted. VIZ Media is the rights holder for North America and it's likely that Season 3 will be available in the United states on Hulu. While not confirmed yet, it's also expected that Season 3 will be simulcast in the U.S. with no delay, as it was with both Seasons 1 and 2.

The announcement was accompanied by a new key visual featuring the heroes facing off against the monsters.

There was also the release of a 15-second promotional commercial. It's not a full-blown trailer, unfortunately, but it is one of our best looks yet at the animation of Season 3. With a premiere date about a month away, it hopefully won't be long now before we get a full trailer.

The latest commercial features the opening theme song, titled "Get No Satisfied!," by "JAM Project feat. BABYMETAL." JAM Project is returning to One-Punch Man after having previously performed the theme song for the first two seasons of the hit anime series: "THE HERO" for the first season and "Seijaku no Apostle" for the second season.

Saitama is a man who started being a hero as a hobby. After three years of intensive training, he gained the unstoppable power to defeat any enemy with a single blow. He joined the Hero Association, an organization for professional heroes, alongside Genos, who became his apprentice through a strange turn of events. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appear, taking a child of a Hero Association executive hostage. S-class heroes gather together and devise a plan to infiltrate the Monster Association's hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was abducted by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, wakes up in the hideout.

We've known that J.C. Staff, which produced the second season of One-Punch Man, was producing Season 3, but the website now lists key staff and cast members. Shinpei Nagai, who previously helmed Dogeza: I Tried Asking While Kowtowing and I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying, is directing Season 3 of the anime with series composition by Tomohiro Suzuki, character design by Osamu Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa, and music by Makoto Miyazaki.

The One-Punch Man anime is an adaptation of ONE's web comic and Yusuke Murata's serialized manga of the same name. The anime first debuted in 2015, followed by a second season in 2019.

ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Taps Babymetal To Perform With JAM Project On Opening Theme
Related:

ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Taps Babymetal To Perform With JAM Project On Opening Theme
ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3: Saitama's Voice Actor Makoto Furukawa Returns To Perform Ending Theme
Recommended For You:

ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3: Saitama's Voice Actor Makoto Furukawa Returns To Perform Ending Theme

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder