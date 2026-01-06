An AI-Generated Manga Just Topped Japan's Largest E-Book Charts

In a development that has sparked intense debate within the manga industry, an entirely AI-generated manga titled My Dear Wife, Will You Be My Lover? (unofficial English translation) has claimed the #1 spot in the Young Adult category on Comic C’moA, Japan's largest digital manga platform. Here is what we know about it and why this might be a very bad thing.

Released on December 28th, 2025, by creator mamaya and published by STUDIO ZOON, the four-volume series explores suggestive themes of marital intimacy and romance. Just over a week later, it surged to the top of the charts, marking what appears to be the first time a fully AI-produced manga has achieved such commercial success on a major platform.

While the ranking is undeniable, reader reviews on Comic C’moA are polarized, averaging around 3 stars. Positive comments often praise the sexy artwork and appealing character designs, which leverage AI's strength in generating visually striking, consistent illustrations. However, criticisms with recurring complaints include character inconsistencies (such as "cut-and-paste" faces), overly wordy dialogue, bland or repetitive backgrounds, and a lack of narrative depth.

Some reviewers express outright disappointment that an AI-generated work is being promoted on the platform, with a few even threatening to switch to services that ban AI content. Others, however, seem indifferent to the AI origin, focusing solely on whether the story entertains them. The manga's rapid rise has fueled speculation about potential ranking manipulation, such as organized views or paid promotions, though no evidence has surfaced to confirm this.

Notable voices in the industry have weighed in. Manga editor Kazuaki Ishibashi (known for works like Mob Psycho 100) observed on X that general readers appear unconcerned about AI involvement, suggesting that only creators and professionals are truly bothered. He predicts a "explosive increase" in AI-generated manga throughout 2026 as tools become more normalized.

This incident highlights a growing divide: while platforms elsewhere tighten restrictions on AI content, Comic C’moA has allowed it, opening what some call Pandora's Box. For enthusiasts of erotic or romance genres, AI offers quick gratification with polished visuals. For traditional artists, it raises existential questions about creativity, labor, and the future of the medium.

As AI tools advance and are enabling consistent character designs, dynamic panels, and even full stories the line between human and machine creation blurs further. Whether this #1 ranking signals the dawn of a new era or a very bad omen remains to be seen, but it undeniably marks a pivotal moment for manga in the age of generative AI.