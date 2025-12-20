KAIJU NO. 8 FINAL CHAPTER Announced With First Teaser Trailer

After two thrilling seasons, Kaiju No. 8 is roaring back for its final chapter. Announced at Jump Festa 2026, production has officially begun on Kaiju No. 8: Final Chapter.

The third and final season from Production I.G is expected to adapt the remainder of Naoya Matsumoto’s manga, specifically "The Second Wave Arc" and "The Last Wave Arc."

An announcement video and visual were shared online, but specific details such as a release date, cast, and staff have not yet been revealed.

A new Original Short Animation "Narumi's Week at Work" has also been confirmed!#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/xRQxWkmZnR — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) December 20, 2025

As the post teases, a new short original anime titled Narumi's Week at Work has also been announced. Specific details have also yet to be announced, but it's likely this short will focus on the everyday life of gen Narumi, the Captain of the First Division.

This feels a bit like the previously released Hoshina's Day Off, another original special episode that served as a lighthearted, slice-of-life side story that focused on the Third Division during a rare moment of peace.

Narumi's Week at Work is expected to release in mid-to-late 2026, helping keep fans entertained while they wait for Kaiju No. 8 Final Chapter, which isn't expected until late 2026 or early 2027.

If it feels like the anime is ending just as it began, you’re not wrong. The series only premiered in 2024, but with the original source material spanning just 16 volumes from July 2020 to July 2025, fans can expect a fast-paced, action-packed conclusion.

Fans still have plenty of time to catch up with the first two seasons of Kaiju No. 8, which are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends a new coworker Reno Ichikawa, while cleaning up Kaiju remains, whose determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe.

With tens of millions of copies sold, Kaiju No. 8 has become a standout manga, earning widespread praise from both critics and fans. Production I.G’s anime adaptation expanded the series’ global reach, drawing acclaim for its thrilling action, relatable characters, and dynamic animation. Overall, the franchise has cemented itself as a major success in both print and on screen. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.