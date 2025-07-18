KAIJU NO. 8 English Dubs Releasing Same-Day On Crunchyroll, Beginning Tomorrow With Episode 1 Premiere

With Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 debuting tomorrow, Crunchyroll has confirmed we'll be getting same-day English dubs. The sophomore season of the highly anticipated anime will debut on Saturday, July 19th with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 23:00 JST. In the United States, the premiere episode will debut at 7:00 a.m. PT, with streaming access opening at 7:30 a.m. PT following the live broadcast.

Like last season, new episodes will stream worldwide and will be available to watch on X (formerly Twitter). New episodes will also be available on Crunchyroll as part of its summer 2025 anime simulcast lineup.

The main cast and crew for the Episode 1 English dubs features:

Narumi voiced by Aaron Dismuke

voiced by Aaron Dismuke Kikoru voiced by Abigail Blythe

voiced by Abigail Blythe Isao voiced by Christopher Wehkamp

voiced by Christopher Wehkamp Eiji voiced by Marcus Stimac

voiced by Marcus Stimac Reno voiced by Adam McArthur

voiced by Adam McArthur Iharu voiced by Ben Stegmair

voiced by Ben Stegmair Hoshina voiced by Landon McDonald

voiced by Landon McDonald Mina voiced by Katelyn Barr

voiced by Katelyn Barr Shinonome voiced by Emi Lo

voiced by Emi Lo Miyake voiced by Reagan Murdock

voiced by Reagan Murdock Tachibana voiced by David Matranga

voiced by David Matranga Kurusu voiced by Brandon Acosta

voiced by Brandon Acosta Kafka (Child) voiced by Alexis Tipton

voiced by Alexis Tipton Mina (Child) voiced by Katelyn Barr

The crew for Episode 1 features:

Voice Director: Shawn Gann

Shawn Gann Producer: Susie Nixon

Susie Nixon Adaptation: Dallas Reid (Jarrod Greene for series)

Dallas Reid (Jarrod Greene for series) Mixer: Nathanael Harrison

Nathanael Harrison Engineer: Victor Acosta

🚨 New trailer alert! 🚨



No fear. No despair. No hesitation. 💥

A new battlefield awaits in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 - premiering July 19 on Crunchyroll and X.



Global streaming on other platforms too!🔥

Stay tuned!#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/E0WHCkrwo3 — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 19, 2025

Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga, Kaiju No. 8 is a sci-fi action anime set in a world under constant threat from colossal creatures known as kaiju. The story follows Kafka Hibino, a seemingly average cleanup worker responsible for disposing of kaiju corpses. However, his fate takes a dramatic turn when a small kaiju fuses with him, transforming Kafka into a powerful human-kaiju hybrid. As his newfound abilities blur the line between man and monster, Kafka becomes humanity’s unlikely secret weapon.

The first season of Kaiju No. 8 is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Its synopsis reads:

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends Reno Ichikawa, a new coworker, while cleaning up Kaiju remains. Reno’s determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe. Part human and part Kaiju, Kafka recognizes the creature beginning to take over more frequently, and he must fight to hold on to what makes him human.

Picking up after the thrilling inaugural season, the second season of Kaiju No. 8 is expected to adapt the Kaiju Weapon Arc and Compatible User Arc. These chapters should explore Kafka's integration into the First Division under Gen Narumi's command.

It was recently revealed that American rock back OneRepublic has returned for the anime, creating the ending theme "Beautiful Colors."