KAIJU NO. 8 Season 2 Trailer Released With English Subtitles

A new trailer for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 was released this week and now we've got a version of it with English subtitles.

Season 2 of the hit anime will reportedly adapt the Kaiju Weapon Arc and Compatible User Arc from the manga, and the latest trailer is packed with action sequences as the Kaiju Defense Force faces off against all-new, powerful Kaiju threats. There's specific mention of Kaiju No. 9, which is poised to become a major antagonist in the series. Gen Narumi, Japan's strongest anti-kaiju combatant, is also prominently featured, indicating a crucial role in the upcoming season.

New trailer alert!



No fear. No despair. No hesitation.

A new battlefield awaits in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 - premiering July 19 on Crunchyroll and X. Global streaming on other platforms too!



Global streaming on other platforms too!🔥

— KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 19, 2025

The trailer also reveals the opening theme for Season 2: "You Can't Run From Yourself," performed by singer-songwriter AURORA.

"I love anime and have always lvoed anime and will always love anime," AURORA said in a comment following the song's debut. "Making this track for Kaiju No. 8 was a great honour. Being in Japan meeting all the lovely people behind the show was wonderful too. I got to meet Godzilla (at TOHO). I hope this piece of music will return me back to Japan again soon. My heart flutters when I'm there."

AURORA (@AURORAmusic), who performs the opening song for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, has shared a comment!



— KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 19, 2025

The Kaiju No. 8 anime series is produced by Production I.G with Studio Khara supervising the kaiju designs and artwork. The series debuted last year and is gearing up for the highly anticipated premiere of Season 2. Based on the hit manga by Naoya Matsumoto, the official series synopsis reads:

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends Reno Ichikawa, a new coworker, while cleaning up Kaiju remains. Reno’s determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe. Part human and part Kaiju, Kafka recognizes the creature beginning to take over more frequently, and he must fight to hold on to what makes him human.

Season 2 will be released on July 19, 2025. It will broadcast on TV Tokyo and will be streamed worldwide in real-time on X (formerly Twitter). Crunchyroll has also confirmed it will stream the new episodes as part of its summer 2025 anime simulcast lineup.

The countdown begins!



— KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 19, 2025

The premiere episode will debut on July 19 at 7:00 a.m. PT, with streaming access opening at 7:30 a.m. PT following the live broadcast. Crunchyroll has confirmed that English-subtitled episodes will be available on the platform. An English dub is planned, though a release date has not yet been announced.