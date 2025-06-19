KAIJU NO. 8 Season 2 Main Trailer Reveals Opening Theme By AURORA

With one month to go until the premiere of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, Toho Animation and Production I.G have shared the main promo video. Titled "New Threat," the latest trailer highlights the explosive second while also revealing the opening theme.

The Kaiju No. 8 opening theme is titled "You Can't Run From Yourself" and performed by AURORA.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will premiere on July 19, 2025, with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 23:00 JST. Similar to last season, new episodes will stream globally on X (formerly Twitter).

Crunchyroll also confirmed today that English subtitled episodes will also be available on the platform. The premiere episode will be available on July 19 at 7:00 a.m. PT. Following the live broadcast, the stream will be available at 7:30 a.m. PT. English dubs will be available at some point, but right now we don't have a date or time.

Based on the hit manga by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 is a sci-fi action anime that pits humanity against massive, city-destroying monsters. The story centers on Kafka Hibino, an ordinary man employed on a kaiju cleanup crew, whose life changes dramatically when a tiny kaiju enters his body—granting him incredible powers and turning him into something more than human. The official synopsis describes:

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends Reno Ichikawa, a new coworker, while cleaning up Kaiju remains. Reno’s determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe. Part human and part Kaiju, Kafka recognizes the creature beginning to take over more frequently, and he must fight to hold on to what makes him human.

Season 2 is expected to cover several major arcs from the manga, including the Kaiju Weapon Arc and the Compatible User Arc. These arcs ramp up the action while chronicling Kafka's internal conflict between humanity and monster.

Stay tuned!#KaijuNo8 pic.twitter.com/E0WHCkrwo3 — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 19, 2025

"Kafka faces new allies and learns more about No. 8's power as fearsome Kaiju threats emerge!" teases Crunchyroll.

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.