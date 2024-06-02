ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Release Window Rumored Between Fall 2024 And Spring 2025

For the past couple of months, One-Punch Man fans have been treated to a series of visuals for key characters in the anime in anticipation of the upcoming season. The "Hero Visual Project' has provided visuals for Genos, King, and Saitama thus far.

The project has provided hope that Season 3 of One-Punch Man is on the near horizon, although no release date has been announced thus far. Many speculate that the next season could debut this Fall 2024; however, a new rumor provides a wider release window that could see the season delayed into 2025.

According to industry leaker @Tsumizee, rumors suggest that One-Punch Man's airing window is between Fall 2024 and Spring 2025. Given that these are the two busiest periods for anime, neither window is surprising. Although hearing a possible 2025 debut date is unexpected, given that we've already had a trailer and multiple visuals released already.

I still stand by the info i got.



OPM S3's airing window is between Fall 2024 & Spring 2025.



No more than that. — Tsumi 🇵🇸 (@Tsumizee) June 1, 2024

It's worth noting that this isn't confirmation, but the window is in line with other reports. Most are speculating a Fall 2024/October 2024 release date given that’s the next major anime release window after Spring 2024. We don't typically see major animes release in the Summer window.

The first season of One-Punch Man was broadcast in Japan from October to December 2015, while a second season followed from April to July 2019. So really it seems that either window is fit for the next season of the series.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is currently in production at J.C. Staff, which produced the second season of the anime. The new season will adapt the Monster Association Arc. An official trailer was released three months ago.

After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.

It has already been confirmed that members of the main staff from the first and second seasons will be returning, including Tomohiro Suzuki, Makoto Miyazaki, Shinjiro Kuroda, Ryosuke Shirakawa, and Sei Kubota. Screenwriter Tomohiro Suzuki returns on series composition and Makoto Miyazaki from [K]NoW_NAME on music. Chikashi Kubota and former Kyoto Animation key animator Ryosuke Shirakawa (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Violet Evergarden: The Movie) are character designers alongside new character designer Shinjiro Kuroda. No director has been announced yet.

Stay tuned as we hope to have an official One-Punch Man Season 3 release date announcement soon. In the meantime, we should be getting the next drop in the "Hero Visual Project" within a few days.