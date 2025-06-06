ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Monster Visuals For Gums And Evil Mineral Water Revealed

As fans continue to wait for a proper trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3, J.C. Staff has shared two new promotional images as part of its monthly Monster Visual Project. This is a spin-off continuation of the studio's Hero Visual Project, which originally highlighted the heroes of the show, but now with a focus on the show's monsters.

This month's visuals highlight Gums and Evil Mineral Water, two bizarre but incredibly dangerous enemies in the series.

Ryosuke Shirakawa, the character designer for the third season of Haguki, Gums is a grotesque-looking monster with an insatiable appetite.

The second Monster Visual, illustrated by Season 3 character designer Shinjiro Kuroda, is of Evil Mineral Water, which is basically sentient, living liquid. Taking the form of a mass of dark water that can move independently and change shape, Evil Mineral Water is hard to damage due to the fluid nature of its liquid body, which can resist most physical attacks and absorb things into its mass.

J.C. Staff launched its Monster-focused visual project back in May following its Hero Visual Project. On the monster side, we've so far seen illustrations for Nyaan, Overgrown Pochi, Monster King Orochi, and Gyoro-Gyoro. The multi-month Hero Visual Project saw visuals for Puri-Puri Prisoner, Handsome Kamen Amai Mask, Superalloy Blackluster, Flashy Flash, Pig God (who happens to be the one who defeated Gums), Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, King, Terrible Tornado, and Atomic Samurai.

The latest visuals come just a few days after Viz Media announced that it had acquired the rights to the One-Punch Man Season 3 anime. The announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser trailer, but it was another case of mostly static visuals that do little to assure fans the upcoming season won't also suffer from the lackluster visual quality that plagued Season 2 when J.C. Staff took over.

Season 3 is set to debut in October of this year, though a specific date has not yet been revealed. Anime Expo 2025 is about a month away though and One-Punch Man has already confirmed its presence at the annual convention. The panel will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the anime, which will hopefully include an announcement for when exactly Season 3 will premiere. At the very least, there's hope we can finally see an official trailer for the highly anticipated third season.

One-Punch Man is an anime adaptation of the hit manga created by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The series premiered in October 2015, with a second season arriving four years later in 2019.