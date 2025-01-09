ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Reveals Two More Hero Visuals For Superalloy Blackluster And Flashy Flash

J.C. Staff is kicking off the new year with a One-Punch Man double whammy. The studio's Hero Visual Project for Season 3 of the beloved anime series has typically seen one character illustration released every month. But for January, we got two: Superalloy Blackluster and Flashy Flash.

The Superalloy Blackluster (also known as Superalloy Darkshine) illustration is drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa, the character designer for Season 3. Formerly the S-Class Rank 11 Hero, Superalloy Blackluster quite the Hero Association following the battle against the Monster Association. He joins the Neo Heroes as a training instructor.

Before losing confidence, Superalloy Blackluster was an incredibly powerful hero known for his immense durability and power. He's a master at hand-to-hand combat

The second Hero Visual released was of Flashy Flash and was drawn by Shinjiro Kuroda, another character designer for Season 3. Flashy Flash is the S-Class Rank 10 professional hero of the Hero Association and a former member of the Ninja Village's 44th Graduation Class. Also a powerful hero, he's known for his extraordinary speed and reflexes, capable of defeating enemies before they can even see what happened — as if he were a flash of light.

Superalloy Blackluster and Flashy Flash now bring the total number of character illustrations released through the Hero Visual Project to 12. In addition to the artwork, J.C. Staff also shared short promotional videos for both characters, which you can watch below.

J.C. Staff has still not announced an exact release date for One-Punch Man Season 3; however, the studio has confirmed that the third season will premiere in 2025.

"This year we are planning to deliver the third season of the anime," the studio reaffirmed this month. "We look forward to your continued support of the anime "One Punch Man" in 2025."

Fans have been waiting for quite a while for the third season, which was first announced back in August 2022. In the months and years since that initial announcement, very little has been shared aside from the sole special announcement trailer that was first released in February 2024 and these monthly character illustrations part of the Hero Visual Project.

With a 2025 premiere date confirmed, fans are now eagerly awaiting the first official trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3. It's believed that the trailer could be released at the end of the Hero Visual Project and may even confirm exactly when the anime will return.