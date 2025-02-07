ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Hero Visuals For Puri-Puri Prisoner And Handsome Kamen Amai Mask Revealed

J.C. Staff's Hero Visual Project for One-Punch Man Season 3 continued this month with another doubleheader. This month's visuals highlight Puri-Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask, drawn by Season 3 character designers Ryosuke Shirakawa and Shinjiro Kuroda, respectively.

Puri-Puri Prisoner is boss of the prisoners in Smelly Lid Prison and one of the anime's more intriguing/divisive characters. Although he's technically an S-Class hero, he's not without some controversy. A muscular, flamboyant man, he's a homosexual superhero who, well, sexually assaults male heroes and villains. So he's basically a hero, who is also a predator and his rare talent makes the Hero Association more willing to look the other way.

Handsome Kamen Amai Mask is far less controversial. In fact, he's the most popular star in the world. In addition to being an A-Class Rank 1 professional hero, he's also a famous model, actor, and singer. But he also believes that heroes exist to protect citizens, and he's ruthless in nature, possessing a deep-seated hatred for anything he deems evil.

Puri-Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask are the 13th and 14th Hero Visuals released for One-Punch Man Season 3. Last month, we were treated to visuals for Superalloy Blackluster and Flashy Flash. Other characters who have received Hero Visuals thus far include Pig God, Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, King, Terrible Tornado, and Atomic Samurai.

While the artwork is nice, fans at this point are understandably eager for something more enticing — like a proper trailer and an actual release date. One-Punch Man Season 3 has already been confirmed to be arriving at some point in 2025, but fans want a more specific date. They also want to see a proper trailer as the only video released thus far has been the Special Announcement video from back in February of last year.

It's reported that the One-Punch Man Season 3 trailer will be shown at AnimeJapan 2025. The annual anime convention takes place from March 22 to March 23 and will feature exhibitions and stage announcements for some of the biggest anime from Aniplex, Kadokawa, TOHO Animation, and more. If a trailer is shown at AnimeJapan 2025, there's a good chance it will include a premiere date as well.

An anime adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, the synopsis for One-Punch Man reads:

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.

The anime debuted back in 2015 and was followed by a second season four years later in 2019. Season 3 was first announced in 2022. J.C. Staff, the studio that produced Season 2, is returning for Season 3.