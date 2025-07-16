ONE-PUNCH MAN Crossover With FORTNITE Will Bring Saitama Into The Battle Royale Game

ONE-PUNCH MAN Crossover With FORTNITE Will Bring Saitama Into The Battle Royale Game

The latest season for Fortnite is all about superheroes, so who better to join the action than Saitama from One-Punch Man? Here's what we know about the upcoming crossover!

News
By MattIsForReal - Jul 16, 2025
Filed Under: One-Punch Man
Source: GameFragger.com

Saitama, one of the world's strongest super heroes, may be coming to Fortnite. The battle royale game's long-rumored crossover with the hit anime One-Punch Man hasn't officially been announced, but new details have emerged online.

Prominent Fortnite leakers HYPEX and ShiinaBR have shared some of these details online. The posts confirm that Saitama will be added to the game, alongside two emotes. 

 The first emote references the "ok" scene/panel from the anime and manga, and includes a speech bubble. The second emote is still a myster. Saitama will also come with a pickaxe.

Epic Games has not officially announced the collaboration with One-Punch Man, although the publisher has hosted crossover events in Fortnite with other popular manga/anime, including NarutoDragon Ball SuperMy Hero AcademiaJujutsu Kaisen, and Kaiju No. 8.

This latest season of Fortnite is all about superheroes though, which makes a crossover with One-Punch Man a perfect addition. That being said, there's no word on when this crossover will go live.

Right now Fortnite is hosting a Superman-themed event inspired by the newly released movie. Seeing as how the battle royale game is often used as an advertising tool, it's possible that One-Punch Man may not actually come to the game until October, possiblying tying it into the release of Season 3 of the anime. Although that wouldn't be a superhero-themed season, I don't think players really care as long as they can play as their favorite anime hero.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is set to debut this October, more than six years after Season 2 released. Season 3 was first announced in 2022 but progress has been slow. Even now, just months away from the highly anticipated season debut, very little marketing has been shared. Aside from a few promotional posters and mostly static teasers, there hasn't been much about the third season of the series.

Many fans were hoping that AnimeJapan 2025 would provide us with our first proper trailer for Season 3, but alas, the event ended with no release info and no new trailer.

Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of ’em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?

One-Punch Man crossover with Fortnite would surely be appreciated by fans, but I think we're all just ready for the new season at this point.

