AnimeJapan Ends With No New Info For ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3

Heading into AnimeJapan 2025 this weekend, fans were eagerly awaiting new information about One-Punch Man Season 3. There were rumors that a full-fledged trailer for the upcoming season of the anime would be shared during the event with hopes that it would offer a concrete premiere date.

Unfortunately, AnimeJapan 2025 came and went with no new information. While One-Punch Man had presence at the show, the booth was mostly focused on merchandise with just one looping video fo the recently released promo video.

The lack of information or trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3 has fans anxious and concerned about the quality of the upcoming season -- especially after Season 2's drop off in quality from the inaugural season of the anime.

The most recent promo video did little to ease the worry. There was criticism of the animation quality, with some comparing it to Season 2 of Blue Lock. The lack of animation movement even led to some joking that it looked like a PowerPoint presentation.

AnimeJapan was a chance for studio J.C. Staff to change the narrative and blow fans away with a new trailer that truly showcased the animation and visuals of One-Punch Man Season 3. Instead, we got nothing, and fans aren't happy.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is set to premiere this October 2025, but we don't have a specific date.

The One-Punch Man anime is an adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The story follows Saitama, an incredibly powerful superhero with the ability to defeat any enemy with just a single punch, as he searches for a worthy challenge. The official synopsis, courtesy of VIZ Media, reads:

Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of ’em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?