ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Release Window Finally Announced With New Promo Video

For years fans have been waiting for the return of One-Punch Man and after months of being teased with the Hero Visual Project, we finally got a premiere date for Season 3 of the highly anticipated anime series.

Bandai Namco Filmworks released a full promotional video — unfortunately, not a full-fledged trailer — along with a key visual for One-Punch Man Season 3. At the end of the trailer, it's confirmed that Season 3 of the anime will premiere in October 2025.

"The strongest will assemble," the official One-Punch Man social channel teased alongside the promo video, which highlights the eclectic cast of superhero characters. Among the characters shown are Flashy Flash, Pig God, Terrible Tornado, and, of course, Saitama, aka "Caped Baldy."

Many of these characters were also highlighted throughout the past couple of months as part of J.C. Staff's Hero Visual Project, which featured illustrations of them drawn by Season 3 character designers. In addition to the trailer, a key visual was released bringing the strongest together in one image.

One-Punch Man Season 3

Coming soon October 2025

Key visual "The Strongest ver." is released👊https://t.co/XQLgmpyNj3#onepunchman pic.twitter.com/mxKabeK31x — TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) March 7, 2025

Although it wasn't an exact date, fans at least have confirmation now that One-Punch Man Season 3 will premiere this year. It's possible an exact premiere date could be announced soon, however.

It's been reported that the One-Punch Man Season 3 trailer will be shown at AnimeJapan 2025 later this month, and it's possible it could end with a premiere date announcement. The annual anime convention takes place from March 22 to March 23, so mark your calendars because we could be in for even more exciting announcements. At the very least, we could get our best look yet at the highly anticipated third season of the anime.

The One-Punch Man anime is an adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The anime first debuted in 2015, with fans having to wait four years before the second season was released in 2019. Season 3 was first announced in 2022, but updates have been far and few between. We did get a Special Announcement video in February 2024, but since then it's mostly been illustrations as part of the Hero Visual Project.

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association. One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is animated by J.C. Staff, the same studio that animated the second season. Madhouse animated the first season, with many criticizing a drop off in the quality between Seasons 1 and 2. There's hope that the extended wait between Seasons 2 and 3 will result in higher quality again.

The announcement didn't specify if One-Punch Man will air globally in October or if this only applies to Japan. However, it's worth noting that the first season aired in Japan with Viz Medi and Daisuki both streaming the series internationally as it aired with no delay. The anime also premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami block in July 2016, just a few months after the first season wrapped up.

Following a special recap episode, the second season began airing in April 2019. It will simulcast on Hulu in the United States, Tubi in Canada, and Crunchyroll in Europe. The English dubbed episodes first began airing in October of that year.

Assuming everything follows the same pattern, then we can expect One-Punch Man Season 3 to be simulcast internationally as well, but we'll likely have to wait for the English-dubbed episodes. In the meantime, we now have a month to look forward to!