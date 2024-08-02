ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Shares New Hero Visual For Tatsumaki As We Await Release Date

Another month has come and gone, and we still don't have a premiere date for One-Punch Man Season 3. We did, however, get a new release in J.C. Staff's "Hero Visual Project."

Over the last couple of months, J.C. Staff has been releasing a series of visuals for key characters in the anime series. This month's visual is dedicated to Tatsumaki, also known as Terrible Tornado.

A S-Class Rank 2 professional hero, Tatsumaki is considered one of the most powerful heroes in the Hero Association. She is an esper as well as the older sister and self-declared teacher of Fubuki (who was the subject of the Hero Visual Project in June). She and her sister are also known as the Psychic Sisters.

Check out the latest artwork below, illustrated by Shinjiro Kuroda, the character designer for Season 3.

This is now the sixth piece of artwork released for One-Punch Man Season 3 as part of the Hero Visual Project. Other characters highlighted so far include Silver Fang (aka Bang), Fubuki (Hellish Blizzard), Genos, and King.

Unfortunately, no premiere date has been announced yet for One-Punch Man Season 3, leaving us to question whether or not the series will return this Fall or get pushed to 2025. We have already received a trailer for the upcoming season and, along with all of the recently released key art, suggests a Fall 2024 release window is in the cards.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is in production at J.C. Staff, the same studio that produced the second season of the anime series. J.C. Staff took over for studio Madhouse following the first season. Much of the staff that worked on the first and second seasons are set to return, including Tomohiro Suzuki, Makoto Miyazaki, Shinjiro Kuroda, Ryosuke Shirakawa, and Sei Kubota.

The One-Punch Man anime series is an adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, which itself is based on the original webcomic by ONE. The anime was first broadcast in Japan back in 2015, followed by a second season that aired in 2019. After a five-year wait, fans are understandably eager for the anime to return.

The series tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch — an ability so powerful he grows bored from the lack of challenge. For those interested in reading the manga, it's licensed by Viz Media in the United States.

Saitama looks like an average guy, but his problem is anything but average. After training hard enough for all his hair to fall out, he's become so overwhelmingly powerful that no villain can stop him. The thing is, Saitama just does the hero thing for fun. When every enemy goes down with a single punch, it turns out that overwhelming power can be kind of... boring.

As always, keep it tuned to Anime Mojo for all the latest news and announcements for One-Punch Man, especially as we get closer to the series' return.