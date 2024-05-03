ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Releases New Hero Visual For Genos

A new month means a new key art visual for the upcoming season of One-Punch Man. The latest teaser graphic is part of J.C. STAFF's "Hero Visual Project," a series of visuals for key characters in the anime.

To date, the "Hero Visual Project" has released character illustrations for Saitama and King. This month, we get a look at Genos, illustrated by co-character designer Shinjiro Kuroda.

Genos, or the Demon Cyborg, is an S-Class hero of the Hero Association and is the disciple of Saitama. Prior to the storyline, Genos' family was killed by a cyborg known as Mad Cyborg. Genos was almost killed as well, but managed to survive. With his body destroyed, the scientist named Dr. Kuseno kept him alive through body modifications. Genos is one of the most powerful fighters, aided by his body modifications that give him immense strength, speed and reflexes, and endurance. Additionally, he's been equipped with robotic parts such as incineration cannons in his palms, hyper sensors, and more.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is currently in production at J.C. Staff, which produced the second season of the anime. It has already been confirmed that members of the main staff from the first and second seasons will be returning, including Tomohiro Suzuki, Makoto Miyazaki, Shinjiro Kuroda, Ryosuke Shirakawa, and Sei Kubota.

Screenwriter Tomohiro Suzuki returns on series composition and Makoto Miyazaki from [K]NoW_NAME on music. Chikashi Kubota and former Kyoto Animation key animator Ryosuke Shirakawa (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Violet Evergarden: The Movie) are character designers alongside new character designer Shinjiro Kuroda. No director has been announced yet.

One-Punch Man is based on the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, which itself is based on the original webcomic by ONE. The series tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch — an ability so powerful he grows bored from the lack of challenge.

One-Punch Man is licensed by Viz Media in the United States. It premiered on Adult Swim's Toonami block in 2016 with the second season following in 2019. The series can be streamed on Hulu, Prime Video, and other platforms.

The official synopsis for the series from Viz Media reads:

Saitama looks like an average guy, but his problem is anything but average. After training hard enough for all his hair to fall out, he's become so overwhelmingly powerful that no villain can stop him. The thing is, Saitama just does the hero thing for fun. When every enemy goes down with a single punch, it turns out that overwhelming power can be kind of... boring.

One-Punch Man Season 3 does not yet have a release date.