ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Releases Second Hero Visual For King

Back in February, we learned that One-Punch Man Season 3 was in production with JCSTAFF once again in charge of animation production. It was also revealed that key members of the main staff from the first and second seasons will be returning, including Tomohiro Suzuki, Makoto Miyazaki, Shinjiro Kuroda, Ryosuke Shirakawa, and Sei Kubota.

The announcement was accompanied by the first poster in the "Hero Visual Project." It featured Saitama, drawn by designer Shinjiro Kuroda.

This week, we got our second installment in the Hero Visual Project — a poster of King, illustrated by Ryosuke Shirakawa, the character designer for Season 3.

King is an S-Class Rank professional hero in the Hero Association and is known in public as "The Strongest Man on Earth." But in reality, King is neither powerful nor strong. As it turns out, he doesn't have any powers at all — he just happens to be incredibly lucky, gaining credit for the heroic acts performed by Saitama.

Check out the latest Hero Visual of King below!

One-Punch Man Season 3 is currently in production with screenwriter Tomohiro Suzuki on series composition and Makoto Miyazaki from [K]NoW_NAME on music. Chikashi Kubota and former Kyoto Animation key animator Ryosuke Shirakawa (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Violet Evergarden: The Movie) are character designers alongside new character designer Shinjiro Kuroda.

One-Punch Man is based on the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, which itself is based on the original webcomic by ONE. The series tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch — an ability so powerful he grows bored from the lack of challenge.

In America, One-Punch Man is licensed by Viz Media. It premiered on Adult Swim's Toonami block in 2016 with the second season following in 2019. The series can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hero, Netflix, and other platforms.

The synopsis for the series from Viz Media reads:

Saitama looks like an average guy, but his problem is anything but average. After training hard enough for all his hair to fall out, he's become so overwhelmingly powerful that no villain can stop him. The thing is, Saitama just does the hero thing for fun. When every enemy goes down with a single punch, it turns out that overwhelming power can be kind of... boring.

The One-Punch Man manga recently hit a major milestone, surpassing 30 million copies printed (physically) and sold (digitally). Viz Media also licensed the remake manga for English language release and has seralized it in its Weekly Shonen Jump digital magazine.