ONE PIECE CAFE Announces Los Angeles Location Opening Date

A new cafe inspired by Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga One Piece is opening in Los Angeles this week. Technically, One Piece Cafe Los Angeles has been in a soft opening preview the past couple of weeks, but August 2nd will mark its grand opening.

The One Piece cafe theme is located in Little Tokyo at 241 S. San Pedro Street. Marking the occasion, Toei Animation is offering the first 10 guests a free One Piece Cafe tote bag with $100 worth of One Piece merchandise. The next 50 guests will get a free tote bag with $50 worth of merch, while the final 40 guests will get the free tote bag.

Although the first official One Piece Cafe opened in the United States in Las Vegas on May 11th, this new location will have a menu and merch items exclusive to Los Angeles.

This new location will feature exclusive LA-only menu and merch items you won't find anywhere else.



Some of the new menu selections specific to the Los Angeles location include:

Sanji’s “Diable Jambe” Chicken Katsu Sando – Spicy chicken katsu sando on honey milk bread with house-made katsu sauce

Sanji’s Beef Yakisoba – Savory garlic soy beef yakisoba with sautéed veggies and house pickles

Hatchan’s Takoyaki – Octopus fritters with house sauce, bonito flakes, and seaweed

Robin’s Flower-Flower Power Refresher – Blueberry lavender lemonade with butterfly pea tea

Assorted artisan donuts: Gum-Gum Devil Fruit Delight (ube icing with vanilla cake topper), Luffy’s Passion Punch (passion fruit, blood orange, pomegranate), and Zoro’s Gold Mark (chocolate ganache with matcha crumble)

One Piece is one of the world's most popular manga/anime franchises. Created by Eiichiro Oda, the series follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on their epic quest to find the “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Rogers.

Although its now been more than 25 years since the premiere of the anime in Japan, the franchise remains more popular than ever thanks growing popularity of anime around the world.

In addition to the episodic series, the One Piece franchise now consists of 15 feature films, a trading card game, numerous video games, and now themed cafes.

The One Piece series has also now been adapted into a live action series on Netflix. The first season debuted in 2023 to widespread acclaim, and is gearing up for the premiere of its second season in 2026.