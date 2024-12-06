ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Shares New Hero Visual For Pig God

J.C. Staff has released the 10th installment of its One-Punch Man Season 3 Hero Visual Project, revealing a new illustration that highlights Pig God. The illustration, which you can see below, is by Shinjiro Kuroda, the character designer for Season 3.

Pig God is one of the more interesting professional heroes in the Hero Association. A S-Class Rank 10, Pig God is a large, morbidly obese man with an inhuman digestive system that allows him to digest swallowed monsters almost instantly. His thick layer of fat helps him absorb all types of impact damage, and his elastic body can expand without tearing or bursting when swallowing larger monsters.

Pig God is now the 10th character illustration released as part of J.C. Staff's Hero Visual Project, a monthly visual series that highlights various heroes from the anime. Last month, Kuroda shared a visual for Zombieman. Other characters who have hard artwork released through the project include Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, King, Terrible Tornado, and Atomic Samurai.

As impressive as this artwork is, fans are beginning to grow impatient with the lack of news or announcements regarding Season 3 of One-Punch Man. Announced back in August 2022, the third season of the anime series is currently in production by J.C. Staff, the same studio that produced Season 2.

A teaser trailer for Season 3 was released nine months ago, but we haven't seen anything substantial since then. We still haven't seen a proper trailer nor has J.C. Staff given us a release date, or even a premiere window for the highly anticipated season.

Last week, the official One-Punch Man social media accounts shared that the special announcement teaser had reached a milestone, surpassing over seven million views since it first debuted. But that announcement was also met with frustration by fans who are upset with the lack of details surrounding Season 3.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is still expected to premiere at some point in 2025. This speculation was fueled when One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata retweeted a post that said the third season is planned for a 2025 release. Some fans believe there will be a few more Hero Project visuals released — perhaps a total of 12 — before we get the official trailer and possibly a release date announcement for Season 3.

The One-Punch Man anime series is an adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, which itself is based on the original webcomic by ONE. The anime debuted in Japan in 2015 followed by a second season in 2019. Now five years later, everyone is starting to grow impatient, so hopefully we get something official announced soon.