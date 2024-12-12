ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Finally Announces Release Window

After months of speculation, we finally have a release window for One-Punch Man Season 3. As many predicted, the highly anticipated third season of the beloved anime will premiere at some point in 2025. We figured this would be the case, but it was made official on social media today.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of the anime, which first premiered in Japan in October 2015. In celebration of the milestone, a commemorative promo video and visual were also shared.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to the release of "10 Punches." These are various celebrations planned for the anime's 10th anniversary, six of which have already been released.

The first punch was the announcement that Season 3 will air in 2025. Check out the official announcement below.

1st Punch



Anime One-Punch Man" Season 3 scheduled to air in 2025!



The newest Season of the series is scheduled to air in the 10th anniversary year of when the First Season aired!

The newest Season of the series is scheduled to air in the 10th anniversary year of when the First Season aired! Look forward to more information.

The second punch is the 10th Anniversary visual and logo reveal. The visual contains newly drawn artwork featuring Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard, Suiryu, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Garou, Vaccine Man, Deep Sea King, and Boros.

2nd Punch



The 10th anniversary visual and logo has been revealed!



The visual contains newly drawn artwork of ten characters



Saitama

Genos

Terrible Tornado

Hellish Blizzard

Suiryu

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic

Garou

Vaccine Man

Deep Sea King

Boros

The 3rd punch is the 10th-anniversary promo video release. It features some of Saitama's greatest "one-punch" moments.

Punch 4 is the Season 1 and Season 2 opening and ending non-credit movie available to stream on YouTube, while Punch 5 is Season 1 and Season 2 Episode 1 streaming worldwide on YouTube.

The sixth punch will be a One-Punch Man musical festival held on September 14, 2025.

6th Punch



A music event

"One-Punch Man Serious Music Festival"

will be held on September 14 2025!



There will be Special live performances of OP & ED and the anime’s musical score as well as a live reading from the cast!

More informationhttps://t.co/RFdMShxCmB#onepunchman — TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) December 13, 2024

More information on the remaining punches will be revealed soon. In the meantime, set your calendars because One-Punch Man will finally return in 2025.

There's hope that one of these punches will be an official trailer for Season 3. The only thing we've seen so far has been the initial Season 3 Special Announcement, which was released almost a year ago, and monthly artworks released as prat of the Hero Visual Project.