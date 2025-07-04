ONE-PUNCH MAN Releases Three New Monster Visuals For Season 3

ONE-PUNCH MAN Releases Three New Monster Visuals For Season 3

Three new Monster Visuals have been revealed for One-Punch Man Season 3, highlighting President Ugly, Homeless Emperor, and Black Sperm. Details for Season 3 are expected to be shared this weekend.

By MattIsForReal - Jul 04, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: One-Punch Man

A fresh batch of visual posters for One-Punch Man Season 3 have been released. The focus remains on the anime's monsters with three new character visuals for President Ugly, Homeless Emperor, and Black Sperm.

The brutal and sadistic President Ugly plays a prominent villain role in the Monster Association arc, which is where Season 3 will pick up from after the six year hiatus following Season 2. Without getting too much into spoilers, President Ugly has a major battle in which he teams up with Gums to try and kill Garou.

Homeless Emperor is another major antagonist in the series. Like President Ugly, Homeless Emperor has a key battle in the Monster Association arc, facing off against Zombieman and other S-Class heroes. 

Lastly, we've got Black Sperm, a Dragon-level monster, and one of the most dangerous and iconic villains in the series. A small, black humanoid creature with a large white head, one look at the character, and you'll quickly understand the name.

Like Homeless Emperor and President Ugly, we've yet to see Black Sperm in the One-Punch Man anime, but expect him to play a prominent role in the upcoming third season. Black Sperm has a major showdown with Atomic Samurai, Zombieman, and Child Emperor during the Monster Association raid.

J.C. Staff has been sharing Monster visuals for the past couple of months, following the multi-month Hero Visual Project. So far we've seen Gums, Evil Mineral WaterNyaan, Overgrown PochiMonster King Orochi, and Gyoro-Gyoro

During the previous Hero Visual Project, we saw visuals for Puri-Puri Prisoner, Handsome Kamen Amai MaskSuperalloy Blackluster, Flashy Flash,  Pig God, Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, King, Terrible Tornado, and Atomic Samurai.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is scheduled to debut this October, more than six years after Season 2 aired. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new season, although there are some reservations following the drop in quality in Season 2. We've yet to see a proper trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3, which has only led to increased worry that it could suffer a similar fate.

Anime Expo 2025 is currently in full switch with Season 3 details expected to be shared during the One-Punch Man panel on Saturday, July 5th. We're hoping we get a trailer and an actual release date. In the meantime, check out the impressive showing the anime has at Anime Expo.

