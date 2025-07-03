ONE-PUNCH MAN Makes Its Presence Felt At Anime Expo 2025

ONE-PUNCH MAN Makes Its Presence Felt At Anime Expo 2025

From giant banners to an impressive interactive booth, One-Punch Man is going all out at Anime Expo 2025. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the anime, and fans can expect news on Season 3.

By MattIsForReal - Jul 03, 2025 11:07 PM EST
Filed Under: One-Punch Man

Anime Expo 2025 officially kicked off on Thursday, marking the start of a jam-packed weekend full of exciting anime announcements, reveals, panels, and celebrations. The annual convention will celebrate anime works from all ranges of popularity, but there's one in particular that is making its presence known: One-Punch Man.

With Season 3 of One-Punch Man due to premiere this October, the anime has shown up in a big way. The official X/Twitter channel for the anime has been posting some photos from the convention center, revealing its booth and signage.

The first thing fans will notice is the massive signage displayed atop the West Tower of the Los Angeles Convention Center. The huge banner is impossible to miss features Saitama in an action pose.

Once inside the convention center, fans can visit the One-Punch Man exhibit booth (#2706 in the Exhibit Hall).

The interactive booth features a photo spot, a life-sized Saitama statue, and free Saitama masks for giveaway.

There will also be One-Punch Man panel scheduled for Saturday, July 5th at 12:00 p.m. The panel, titled "One-Punch Man Season 3 Panel - Saitama is Back!," will give fans new information about the highly anticipated upcoming season as well as insight about the whole series. There will also be special guest appearances by Makoto Furukawa (voice of Saitama), Max Mittelman (English voice of Saitama), Greg Chun (English voice of Garou), Toshiaki Oshima (Editor of the Manga "One-Punch Man") and Chinatsu Matsui (Producer of the Anime "One-Punch Man"). This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the anime's debut, so there will likely be some festivities planned.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is slated to premiere in October of this year, although a specific date has not yet been announced. We're hoping the panel will finally reveal a release date or, at the very least, unveil a proper trailer for the third season.

Despite being just months away, J.C. Staff has yet to share an official trailer for the series. So far marketing for the season has consisted of character illustrations and some promo videos that feature mostly static imagery with limited animation. Despite having such little information shared, there's still incredible excitement surrounding One-Punch Man Season 3, which is finally almost upon us more than three years after it was first announced in 2022.

