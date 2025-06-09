ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Details Coming At Anime Expo 2025

Bandai Namco has confirmed it will be hosting a panel for One-Punch Man Season 3 at Anime Expo 2025 next month.

The official Anime Expo social accounts confirmed that the panel, titled "One-Punch Man Season 3 Panel - Saitama is Back!," will include "new information about the upcoming season and insight about the whole series."

It was revealed last month that One-Punch Man would be coming to Anime Expo, although it was only teased as a 10th Anniversary celebration for the anime. Now fans attending know for certain that we'll be getting information about the upcoming third season.

In addition to the show details, the panel will also feature guest appearances by Makoto Furukawa (voice of Saitama), Max Mittelman (English voice of Saitama), Greg Chun (English voice of Garou), Toshiaki Oshima (Editor of the Manga "One-Punch Man") and Chinatsu Matsui (Producer of the Anime "One-Punch Man").

Details for the "One-Punch Man Season 3 Panel - Saitama is Back!", including the date and start time, can be found below.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is slated to premiere in October of this year, although a specific date has not yet been announced. The upcoming season is being produced by J.C. Staff, the studio responsible for animating the second season after taking over for Madhouse.

The One-Punch anime, an adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, premiered in October 2015, receiving critical acclaim and praise for its animation, humor, characters, and fight scenes. The second season largely viewed as a downgrade for its lackluster animation, although the characters, story, and humor were still enjoyable.

Season was first first announced in 2022 and even though we're now just months away from its premiere, we've still yet to see a trailer. There have been some promotional videos released, but they mostly consist of static imagery featuring visuals of various heroes. Most of the season's marketing has revolved around the Hero Visual Project and Monster Visual Project, series of illustrations of various heroes and monsters from the series.

In addition to Anime Expo 2025, One-Punch Man will also have a presence at Anime NYC 2025 in August. The show's panel will feature a live performance by JAM Project, the Japanese anison band responsible for the anime's iconic opening themes, as well as a behind-the-scenes look into the making of Season 3, which will also include special guests from the production team.