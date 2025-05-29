ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Confirms Anime Expo 2025 Presence With Saitama Voice Actor

One-Punch Man fans hoping for some exciting news about the anime will want to tune in to the Anime Expo 2025. The anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, a milestone that has unfortunately only resulted in three seasons.

Season 3 of the anime will be premiering later this year in October and there's hope that more information will be shared at Anime Expo this summer. Fans are still awaiting an exact release date as well as a proper trailer.

One-Punch Man is coming to Anime Expo 2025👊



Join us in celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Anime as well as the upcoming Season 3 with special guest Makoto Furukawa (voice of Saitama)!



🔗https://t.co/wdRqT3KKTr#onepunchman #AX2025 pic.twitter.com/5T93KAAc18 — TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) May 29, 2025

Just this week it was confirmed that that Viz Media acquired the rights to One-Punch Man Season 3 for multiple territories. The leading manga and anime platform now owns the theatrical, television, digital, home entertainment, ancillary and merchandise rights for the franchise across North America, Latin America and Oceania.

The announcement was shared alongside a new teaser trailer that, unfortunately, offered nothing more than mostly still images. There's massive concern among the fanbase that Season 3 will suffer from the same issues that plagued the second season, such as poor animation quality and visual fluidity.

One-Punch Man Season 3 is being produced by J.C. Staff, the studio responsible for animating the second season. While J.C. Staff has had considerable time to produce the third season, the fact remains that Shingo Natsume, the series' original director for Season 1, played a huge part in initial success. Natsume didn't return for the second season and, well, there was a noticable drop in quality. Based on what we've seen thus far, it looks like Season 3 could suffer the same fate.

Of course, much of this concern could be put the rest if J.C. Staff finally shares a proper trailer. Anime Expo 2025 takes place in July, which is just a few months before the series will premiere in Japan. That feels like the perfect opportunity to drop a new trailer along with an exact date for the anime's release.

The One-Punch Man anime is an adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The series debuted in October 2015, and was followed with a second season four years later in 2019.

Season 3 was first announced in 2022, but we've gotten very little in terms of marketing since then. A Special Announcement video was shared back in February 2024, but it's mostly been visual illustrations since then released as part of the Hero and Monster Visual Projects.