DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - INFINITY CASTLE ARC U.S. And International Release Dates Announced

This past weekend, it was announced that the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc will hit theaters in Japan this Thursday. At the time, international release dates were not provided, but we knew it was only a matter of time as Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment had already confirmed plans to bring it to the world.

Today, the companies announced the international theatrical release dates. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc will begin its worldwide release on August 14th and will continue to roll out in theaters globally through September 25th. It will be released in the United States and Canada on September 12th, as previous leaks had indicated. Crunchyroll has confirmed that the movie will be released both in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub. It will also be shown in IMAX and other premium large formats.

The full international theatrical release schedule for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc's first movie is as follows:

August 14: Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, the Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela

September 12: Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, India, Kenya, Latvia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc is an adaptation of the final arc of the popular manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. A new teaser trailer and official synopsis were shared by Crunchyroll.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at anime studio Ufotable. Akira Matsushima is the Chief Animation Director and Character Designer and music is by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.