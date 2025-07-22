DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Breaks 3-Day Box Office Record In Japan Previously Held By MUGEN TRAIN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One has officially broken the three-day box office record in Japan.

According to the official social media account for the popular anime, Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One: Akaza Returns attracted over 3.8 million theatergoers in Japan, resulting in 5.52 billion yen (~ $37.4 million) in its first three days of release. It's reported that Sunday alone brought in 2.2 billion yen (~ $14.8 million), the highest single-day box office haul ever recorded in Japan.

The impressive numbers put Infinity Castle Arc's three-day total well above that of the previous record-holder, which just so happens to be Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which brought in 4.6 billion yen during the same period. However, due to shifting exchange rates and the fact that the Yen has weakened since 2020, Mugen Train's three-day gross in dollars (~$44 million) remains higher than that of Infinity Castle Arc.

Infinity Castle Arc also had the benefit of releasing during a four-day holiday weekend in Japan. For the four-day weekend, the film saw more than 5.1 million viewers and earned over 7.3 billion yen (~USD 49.6 million).

Celebrating the incredible achievement, the official Demon Slayer social media account wrote to its fans, "We sincerely thank each and every one of you who visited the theater."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One will look to build on this momentum as it prepares for its international release. The film will begin its global rollout in August and is scheduled to release in theaters in North America on September 12th. A new poster hyping the film's IMAX release was shared earlier today.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One is the first of a trilogy of movies that will adapt — and in some cases expand upon — the climactic finale of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The final chapters in the story follow the Demon Slayer Corps as they enter Muzan Kibutsuji's otherworldly, seemingly endless fortress that constantly shifts architecture.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

While official reviews through Rotten Tomatoes will have to wait for the film's international release, early fan impressions have hailed it as some of Uoftable's best work ever, praising the powerful emotional narrative, breathtaking fight scenes, and stunning animation. Do you plan to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns in theaters when it releases in September?