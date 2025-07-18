DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Shatters Japan's Opening Day Box Office Record

Before its release, there was widespread buzz that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc could break records to become the highest-grossing film in Japanese box office history. With the opening day numbers now in, that prediction is quickly gaining traction.

According to the latest box reports, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns brought in over 1.7 billion yen, or about $12 million dollars, setting an opening day box office record in Japan. The exact total is still not confirmed but reports were coming out mid-day yesterday that the movie had already grossed 1 billion yen -- an incredible milestone that was achieved in less than 24 hours.

For reference, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train opened in 2020 with a day-one box office of 1.26 billion yen. While the exact USD equivalent depends on exchange rates, one thing is clear: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has already surpassed Mugen Train's opening day performance in Japan.

With its record-breaking day-one haul, it's looking more and more likely that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns will become the highest grossing box office movie in Japan. That honor currently belongs to Mugen Train, which finished its theatrical run with a staggering 40.43 billion yen (topping the long-standing record previously set by Spirited Away).

The initial performance of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns in theaters bodes well for the popular anime franchise, which still has two more movies in the pipeline. As previously announced, the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga are being adapted into a trilogy of films. Akaza Returns is the first of the the movies to be released, while the remaining two do not yet have dates.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc still has a ways to go to catch Mugen Train's global total, however. The 2020 film finished with a worldwide total of $507 million, which became the record for the highest-grossing anime film at the time.

The global rollout for Infinity Castle Arc doesn't begin until August. The wait for those of us in the U.S. is even longer, as the film is set to arrive on September 12th. It will be interesting to see if the film maintains the momentum internationally.

In the U.S. and Canada, Mugen Train earned approximately $49.9 million. It scored $21.1 million in its opening weekend, making it the largest debut for a foreign-language film in North America at that time.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Initial reviews coming out of Japan are glowing with many calling it the best movie Ufotable has ever put out. There's tremendous praise for its animation quality, fight sequences, and emotional story. Without going too deep into spoilers, you can read about some of the major fights brought to life on the big screen.

Do you plan on seeing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns when it releases in theaters?