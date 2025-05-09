DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA - THE MOVIE: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer Leaks Online

The first teaser trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One, which debuted with the Mugen Train theatrical re-release in Japan this week, has leaked online!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train officially released in theaters this week and as you're probably well aware, the re-release contains a special teaser trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc. The "special 60-second sneak peek" is a "theatrical-only preview" of the upcoming film, but we had a feeling it would only be a matter of time before it leaked online.

Sure enough, it took just a few hours. Multiple recordings of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc have leaked online. While we won't be embedding the trailer directly, a simple search on social media will reveal what you're looking for. It's possible the leaked trailers will be taken down, but as of this writing, it still remains available.

Although its less than a minute in length, the trailer tease some exciting scenes featuring Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu, Giyu Tomioka, Sanemi, Obanai, Mitsuri, and others. The footage also confirms that the first movie in the planned trilogy of films will feature Giyu and Tanjiro's battle against Akaza, as well as Zenitsu's defining moment: his intense and emotionally charged battle against Kaigaku, his former senior disciple turned demon. As a hype trailer, it definitely does its job, and I can't wait until we get to see the English subbed/dubbed version when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train arrives in U.S. theaters in just a few months.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is a planned trilogy of films that will cover the "Infinity Castle" and "Sunrise Countdown" arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series. The climactic arcs depict the final battles between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan Kibutsuji. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Chapter One will release in Japan on July 18, 2025, followed by a U.S. and Canada theatrical release on September 12, 2025.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at anime studio Ufotable. Akira Matsushima is the Chief Animation Director and Character Designer and music is by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

You'll be able to catch the first teaser trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter One when the Mugen Train movie arrives in U.S. theaters on May 14, 2025. The re-release is an enhanced version of the original movie, available in 4K with English dubs and original Japanese audio with English subtitles. 

