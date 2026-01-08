JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 Kicks Off With New Key Visual, Creditless Opening And Ending Videos

Today marks the highly anticipated debut of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. As we reported earlier, Season 3 is now streaming on Crunchyroll with the first two episodes episodes now available.

In celebration of Season 3's broadcast, the anime's official social accounts have shared an all-new key visual as well as the creditless opening and ending videos. As a quick reminder, Season 3's opening song, "AIZO," is performed by King Gnu, while joOji performs the ending, "Song of Dawn." Check out both below, along with the new key visual.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 adapts the Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's hit shonen manga, thrusting Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro into a lethal battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. The official synopsis reads:

In "The Culling Game," Yuta Okkotsu, the special grade jujutsu sorcerer and protagonist of "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," enters the fray as an executioner, turning his blade toward Itadori. "The Cursed Two," bound by a shared mentor, ignite one of the most iconic and ferocious battles from the original manga, soon to be brought vividly to life on screen. This marks the first encounter between the two protagonists, leading to an epic clash of cursed energies. An extraordinary story centered around curses is once again set in motion on the big screen.

The Culling Game is widely regarded as one of the best arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen in terms of action.It features some of the best, most intense fights in the series, which is why man fans rank it right up alongside the Shibuya Incident and Hidden Inventory arcs. It may not feature emotional cohesion of, say, Shibuya Incident, but more than makes up for it with ruthless and unforgiving tension based around the survival ritual.

While the first two episodes are already available to stream on Crunchyroll, new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. PT/ 12:00 p.m. ET. New episodes will be released with English subtitles, but Crunchyroll has already confirmed we'll be getting English dubs during the Winter 2026 season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is directed by Shota Goshozono with animation by the incredibly talented studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko handles series composition with Hiromi Niwa and Yosuke Yajima as character designers, Junichi Higashi as art director, and Yoshimasa Terui on music.