MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Series Finale: Season 8, Episode 11 Release Date And Time

The end of an era is finally here. After nearly a decade of super-powered action, the My Hero Academia anime will unleash its final episode this weekend.

Season 8, Episode 11 (Ep. 170), "My Hero Academia" is sure to deliver one last emotional punch, wrapping up Izuku Midoriya’s story about becoming the greatest hero.

For those who have been tuning in all season long, nothing much changes with the broadcast schedule. My Hero Academia Season 8, Episode 11 will release on Saturday, December 13th, at 5:30 AM EST (2:30 AM PT) on Crunchyroll.

This will be the Japanese-language version with English subtitles. The English dub should arrive on Crunhryoll about two weeks later, around December 27th.

In Japan, there will be a special theatrical release celebrating the series finale. My Hero Academia: Final Season "Ultra Screening" will be shown in just 12 theaters across Japan: TOHO Cinemas Ikebukuro, TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku, Yokohama Burg 13, TOHO Cinemas Umeda, TOHO Cinemas Namba, TOHO Cinemas Nijo, Midland Square Cinema, TOHO Cinemas Susukino, TOHO Cinemas Sendai, Hiroshima Wald 11, TOHO Cinemas LaLaport Fukuoka. The special showing features all 11 episodes of The Final Season, including a real-time screening of the finale episode that coincides with the TV broadcast on the day.

After spending most of the season adapting the action-heavy Final War Arc, Episode 11 shifts its focus to the manga’s Epilogue Arc, wrapping up the story and exploring the immediate aftermath of the war. The episode will center on the state of the world following the defeat of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. More importantly, it marks the end of Deku’s journey to becoming the “greatest hero.”

Viewers should also expect closure for the remaining members of Class 1-A. It’s widely anticipated that the anime will adapt the manga’s time-skip as well, showing the heroes further into their future and offering a glimpse into their adult lives and the new roles they’ve taken on.

There’s also the possibility that the anime goes beyond the manga’s original 430 chapters. With only about one and a half chapters left to adapt, the series may include Horikoshi’s “true” ending, Chapter 431, which was released alongside the manga’s final volume.

Reception to My Hero Academia Season 8 has been highly positive with many praising Studio Bones' "movie-level" animation quality and major emotional climaxes, deliving character payoffs and the massive confrontations in the Final War Arc.

If you've not yet caught up on My Hero Academia Season 8, you can catch all episodes of the Final Season on Crunchyroll. All episodes are available with English subtitles, while the English dubs are currently up to Episode 8 (Ep. 167). The entire series can also be streamed in its entirety on Crunchyroll.

While the original My Hero Academia anime is coming to an end, fans who aren't quite ready to leave this universe can still enjoy the new prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Set five years prior to the events of the original story, the prequel follows three vigilantes who help others despite not being licensed superheroes: Koichi Haimawari/The Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step.

The first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is already available to stream on Crunchyroll with a second season premiering in January 2026.