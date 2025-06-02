MY HERO ACADMIA Season 8 Sneak Peek Coming At Anime Expo 2025 Next Month

A special event for My Hero Academia will be hosted at Anime Expo 2025 next month. The "MY HERO ACADEMIA SPECIAL EVENT Hosted by TOHO animation" panel will not only celebrate the beloved anime series, but also offer a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of the Final Season.

According to the announcement post from Anime Expo, the panel will feature Daiki Yamashita, the Japanese voice actor of Deku, Justin Briner, the English VA of Deku, and Shonen Jump editor as they share behind-the-scenes details for the highly anticipated final season. There will also be a "special message" from Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of the manga series.

The panel will take place on Saturday, July 5th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

📣Panel Announcement! Go beyond, Plus Ultra!" The final season of MHA is coming Oct. 2025!🔋



My Hero Academia: Final Season is slated to premiere this October, although no specific release date has been announced yet. It's possible one of the special messages could be just that, though.

The highly anticipated eighth season will cover the remainder of the Final War arc, which began with Season 7, as well as the Epilogue Arc. The Final War Arc sees the confrontation between Midoriya and Shigaraki come to a head, resolving the final war between Deku and All For One.

Season 8 will be directed by Naomi Nakayama at studio Bones with series director Kenji Nagasaki acting as chief director. Yusuke Kuroda will continue to write the series composition and scripts, with Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima drawing the character designs and Yuki Hayashi composing the music.

The My Hero Academia anime is produced by Bones, and premiered in 2016. It's adapted from the hit superhero manga by Kohei Horikoshi, combining classic shonen storytelling with Western comic book-style hero themes. The manga officially came to an end in August of last year. The official story synopsis reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

All seven season of My Hero Academia as well as the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising anime films are available to stream on Crunchyroll.