MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Trailer Draws Comparisons To The Manga

Earlier today, Toho Animation and studio Bones released the newest trailer for My Hero Academia: Final Season. Season 8 of the long-running anime series continues to adapt the Final War arc (chapters 399 to 424 in the manga), concluding the climactic showdown between heroes and villains.

The latest promo specifically highlights the battles of Deku vs. Shigaraki and All Might vs. All For One. The final confrontations are some of the most intense moments of the manga and fans are understandably excited to watch them unfold on screen. In case you missed it, below is the newest promo video for My Hero Academia: Final Season.

Following the trailer's release, fans were quick to put together comparison shots between the scenes of the promo video and the original manga source material.

MHA Season 8 PV Manga Vs Anime Differences!

Reception to the latest trailer has mostly been positive with fans praising its faithfulness to the source material and the clean animation. Of course, studio Bones has taken some creative liberties, including introducing some shots that appear to be original to the anime.

This series of shots is anime original, I have no idea whether it takes place before or after stain gets cooked, it must take place after this panel from 400 though



My Hero Academia: Final Season is scheduled to begin its broadcast in Japan in October 2025. The series will also be available ot stream on Crunchyroll as part of its fall anime simulcast lineup.

The eighth season will mark the end of studio Bones and Toho Animation's long-running anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero manga. The anime first premiered in April 2016, nearly two years after the manga debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Over the years, the anime slowly caught up to the source material almost to the point where they were in sync.

Horikoshi’s manga main story officially came to an end in August of last year, although the final epilogue, Chapter 431, was released on December 4, 2024, as part of Volume 42. This marked the definitive ending to the long-running manga series.

Following the conclusion of My Hero Academia: Final Season, it's unclear what will come next for the beloved franchise. Nothing official has been announced yet although fans are hoping for new OVAs and special episode spin-offs. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a prequel spin-off debuted in April of this year, but there's been no announced plans beyond this first season despite the potential to continue the series from source material.