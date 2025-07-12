New Trailer Revealed For SHANGRI-LA FRONTIER: THE SEVEN COLOSSI Game

Netmarble Nexus, in collaboration with publisher Netmarble, has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game based on Shangri-La Frontier, the popular web novel series by Katarina. The new trailer, revealed on Tuesday, officially announces the game’s title: Shangri-La Frontier: Nanatsu no Saikyōshu (Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi).

While the trailer offers an exciting glimpse into the game's visuals and themes, no official release date has been announced at this time. Check it out down below:

This is Netmarble’s second major trailer for the project, with the first teaser dropping in July 2023. Since then, anticipation has grown steadily, particularly among fans of the Shangri-La Frontier anime and manga, who are eager to see how the story’s virtual reality game world will translate into a playable experience.

The original Shangri-La Frontier web novel was written by Katarina and debuted in May 2017 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let’s Be Novelists) platform. The franchise quickly expanded with Ryōsuke Fuji’s manga adaptation, which launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020. The series can be described as:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier, he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

The Shangri-La Frontier anime has also played a major role in boosting the series’ popularity. The first season premiered in October 2023, airing for two consecutive cours across 28 MBS/TBS networks in Japan. It was simulcast by Crunchyroll, which also provided an English dub.

The second season followed in October 2024 and ran for another two cours, with Crunchyroll again serving as the global platform. A third season has already been confirmed, demonstrating strong audience demand and sustained interest in the series.

While gameplay details remain scarce, the subtitle "The Seven Colossi" suggests that the game may focus on epic boss battles or legendary enemies, possibly inspired by Shadow of the Colossus-style encounters. Given Shangri-La Frontier's core premise of exploring VRMMORPGs and tackling "trash games" versus well-designed ones, it’s likely the game will draw heavily on RPG mechanics and character progression.

With Netmarble’s pedigree in mobile and online RPGs like Seven Knights and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, fans can expect a polished experience whether it lands on mobile, PC, or both.

As the project progresses, fans can look forward to more news on what platforms the game will be on, release windows, and gameplay features. Until then, the newly revealed trailer adds another exciting layer to the ever-expanding Shangri-La Frontier universe.