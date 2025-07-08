SOLO LEVELING: KARMA, New Action RPG Coming To PC & Mobile

At Anime Expo 2025, Netmarble officially lifted the curtain on Solo Leveling: KARMA, a brand-new roguelite action RPG inspired by the smash-hit Solo Leveling anime and webtoon franchise. The announcement came with a cinematic teaser trailer that showcased explosive combat, a deeper story expansion, and a fresh gameplay direction fans weren’t expecting. Check out the announcement trailer down below:

Developed for both mobile and PC, Solo Leveling: KARMA takes place in a previously unexplored part of the canon: the Dimensional Gap, a void where time flows differently and battles between Monarchs rage for decades. Here, protagonist Sung Jinwoo is thrown into a 27-year-long war that introduces a new storyline centered around the Broken Cup of Reincarnation a mysterious artifact that can only be restored by recovering pieces of Jinwoo’s lost memories.

The teaser trailer offers a visceral preview of what players can expect. Jinwoo is seen switching effortlessly between daggers, scythes, and bows, engaging in high-speed melee combat against powerful foes such as:

The Gatekeeper of Hell Cerberus

Hobgoblin Leader

Avaricious Vulcan

The Demonic King Baran

The Godlike Statue of Cartenon Temple

These iconic enemies are drawn straight from the original series, bringing the anime’s most memorable battles to life with striking visual fidelity and dramatic boss encounters.

Solo Leveling: KARMA will feature a completely original narrative, but it remains rooted in the Solo Leveling mythos. The game highlights Jinwoo’s personal journey through the Dimensional Gap while also introducing new characters that enhance emotional stakes and expand the universe’s lore.

Gameplay-wise, KARMA will adopt an isometric-view hack-and-slash combat system, reminiscent of titles like Hades and Diablo, but with Solo Leveling’s flair for stylish, over-the-top action. Key gameplay elements include:

Real-time Shadow Summons like Iron and Igris

like Iron and Igris Combo Skills inspired by Jinwoo’s anime moveset

inspired by Jinwoo’s anime moveset "Blessing" Upgrades to enhance skills and stats

Upgrades to enhance skills and stats Progression-Driven Roguelite Design, offering replayable runs with build variety and persistent growth

By choosing a roguelite format, Netmarble is positioning Solo Leveling: KARMA as both a love letter to existing fans and an approachable, highly replayable action title for newcomers. The game also reflects a broader trend of anime IP branching into deep, gameplay-rich experiences that go beyond simple fan service.

There’s no firm release date yet, but Solo Leveling: KARMA is already shaping up to be one of the more ambitious and promising anime game tie-ins of 2025. Fans can expect more gameplay details, beta opportunities, and pre-registration bonuses to be announced in the coming months.

Stay tuned for more news about the game, as the Dimensional Gap is opening and Jinwoo’s next battle is just beginning.