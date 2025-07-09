Crunchyroll's Game Vault Adds Six New Mobile Games That Will Arrive Later This Year

Crunchyroll has officially unveiled the next wave of games coming to Crunchyroll Game Vault, its expanding mobile game library exclusively available to Mega and Ultimate Fan members. The summer 2025 lineup includes six new titles spanning visual novels, tactics games, beat ‘em ups, and anime-inspired adventures many making their mobile debut outside Japan. Read on for the full details of what games are coming and have been released!

Newly Released

Classroom of the Elite – Merge Puzzle Special Exam

Launched during Anime Expo 2025, this newly localized title is now available worldwide as a Crunchyroll Game Vault exclusive. Unlike the original version, it is fully playable without microtransactions, offering a smoother, more rewarding puzzle experience rooted in the tense academic drama of Classroom of the Elite.

Pub Encounter (Arrived Today)

An otome visual novel that brings a mature twist to the genre, Pub Encounter invites players to a quiet bar where love unfolds between the main character and several charming middle-aged men.

Coming Soon

Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol. 1

The acclaimed visual novel franchise returns in kinetic novel form. Grisaia: Phantom Trigger introduces a new storyline and cast, featuring covert operations and espionage with no branching paths—just a focused, cinematic story.

Metal Slug Tactics

A strategic reimagining of the iconic arcade series. Players command series veterans like Marco and Fio in turn-based grid combat, blending roguelite replayability with classic Metal Slug flair.

Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey



One of Japan’s most beloved anime icons comes to mobile in a heartwarming summer adventure packed with nostalgia, humor, and mystery. Explore the countryside with Shinnosuke in a storybook-style RPG that brings animated magic to life.

Two Strikes A minimalist yet intense 2D samurai fighting game where a single strike decides victory or defeat. Featuring hand-drawn Japanese art and strategic combat, every move counts in this precision-focused dueling experience.

Phantom Breaker: Ultimate Battle Grounds

A pixel-style anime beat ‘em up featuring Mikoto, Waka, Itsuki, and Yuzuha as they fight to rescue their friend in this remastered version of the cult hit.

Available Languages

The upcoming games support a wide range of languages including English, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain and Latin America), Dutch, Italian, and more furthering Crunchyroll’s goal of global accessibility.

About Crunchyroll Game Vault

Launched in November 2023, Crunchyroll Game Vault has grown into a robust library of over 60 mobile-exclusive games, including fan favorites like River City Girls, Moonstone Island, and Crypt of the Necrodancer. Access is limited to Premium Mega and Ultimate Fan subscribers in over 200 countries and territories.

These games are fully localized, ad-free, and microtransaction-free, offering complete experiences directly through the Crunchyroll app or a dedicated mobile store.

With this summer’s lineup, Crunchyroll continues its mission to blend anime culture with interactive storytelling. From nostalgic arcade tactics to heartfelt romance and pixel-powered combat, the new additions offer something for every type of fan. Stay tuned for more updates to the Game Vault!